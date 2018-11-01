M Line Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of The TORQUE Beverage and Apparel Brand

﻿﻿M Line adds the TORQUE® Energy Drink to its Line of Beverages

COSTA MESA, CA, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – M Line Holdings, Inc. (OTC:MLHC) ("M Line" or the "Company"), has acquired the TORQUE® Energy Drink, TORQUE® apparel and other related drinks and novelties to its line of products. www.drinktorque.com . The TORQUE® brand will be managed by the Caravel Management Team.

The Purchase Price is $150,000. The payment is made in stock as follows:

§ 2,500,000 Common shares of stock valued at 3 cents per share

§ 100 shares of J Series Preferred stock convertible to 2,500,000 shares of common stock after one year

This transaction gives M Line control of the brand, the current list of customers, as well as the opportunity to bring this fantastic energy drink through the Caravel Group's retail and distribution channels.

Tony Anish, CEO of M Line, commented: "This is an extraordinary addition to our group. The sales potential of this drink is many millions of dollars. We expect to deliver our first orders late this year with drinks being available on the web site in December. We plan to bring new flavors and expand the whole line of TORQUE® drinks and apparel. We would again like to thank our shareholders for their support. We will repay this support with transparency, solid growth and profitability and we WILL increase shareholder value. Keep watching our Company. We have barely started."

About M Line Holdings, Inc.

M Line is a holding Company with subsidiaries involved in the Beverage Branding and Distribution industry as well as the Food and Beverage distribution business and now has introduced its first acquisition in the Cannabis Industry with our C-Pod manufacturing business. In addition, M Line will continue with its business financing activities while looking for other opportunities in the Beverage, Distribution and Cannabis industries as well as other prospects that make sense to management.

Safe Harbor and Informational Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Security Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the Exchange Act), including all statements that are not statement of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) the company's financing plans; (ii) trends affecting the company's financial conditions or results of operations; (iii): the company's growth strategy and operating strategy; and (iv) the declaration and payment of dividends.

The words "may", "would", "will", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", and similar expressions and variations thereof are intend to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors including the risk disclosed in the company's statements and reports filed with the OTC Markets. The Company claims the safe harbor provided by Section 21E(c) of the Exchange Act for all forward-looking statements.

