Paya Acquires Stewardship Technology to Add Expertise in Nonprofit, Faith-based and Educational Industries

Will add differentiated payments facilitator platform and industry leading software to Paya's best-in-class suite of products making commerce easier than ever



ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paya , the provider of innovative payment solutions for businesses, today announced the acquisition of Stewardship Technology Inc., ("Stewardship Technology"), a leading payments facilitator empowering nonprofits, faith-based organizations and educational institutions to make online giving and payment processing fast, secure and efficient. The acquisition will support Paya's strategic growth plan by adding expertise with nonprofit and faith-based organizations to deliver completely customizable payment and software solutions.

Stewardship Technology's robust payment facilitator business model, electronic giving solutions (EGS) platform, pension and benefits platform, and MissionPay application will be added to Paya's existing suite of solutions, giving Paya partners and customers access to new capabilities and services including Stewardship Technology's industry leading donation management software.

"Stewardship Technology's emphasis on service for the customer, combined with their robust product offerings made this acquisition a natural fit for Paya," said Paya President Greg Cohen. "With this acquisition, Paya will be primed to offer new capabilities and launch into new verticals that will support our continued growth while maintaining our mission to be the best payments technology solution for businesses. We're thrilled to bring the entire Stewardship Technology team into the Paya family to accelerate growth."

"We could not have found a better partner than Paya to help us achieve our next phase of growth," said Stewardship Technology Founder and CEO Stuart Washington. "Paya's unique set of industry expertise and product capabilities are a perfect fit for us."

Nina Vellayan, Stewardship Technology President added: "We're a company that cares about our clients, so joining with Paya, a company equally committed to its customers, was a great move for us."

Stewardship Technology's brand will remain in market, the team will continue with the business, and over the coming weeks both teams will work together to preserve each company's ongoing commitment to the customers.

About Paya

Paya, Inc. provides innovative payment solutions for businesses. The company is rapidly advancing its platform and diverse set of technologies to enable flexible, easy to implement payment solutions that transform and grow businesses across industries. More than 2,000 partners trust Paya's technology and experience to deliver value and growth for 100,000 customers. Paya is a GTCR backed company headquartered in Reston, VA, with offices in Atlanta, GA, and Fort Walton Beach, FL. For more information, visit https://paya.com/ or follow us on Twitter: @PayaHQ, LinkedIn: Paya.com and Facebook: PayaHQ.

