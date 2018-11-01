Roadpost Completes Agreement to Purchase Assets of Satellite Phones Direct LLC

SEATTLE and ATLANTA, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadpost USA Inc., a subsidiary of Roadpost Inc. a foremost provider of mobile satellite services (MSS) and equipment, announces that it has acquired Satellite Phones Direct LLC, a privately held company that provides MSS to consumer and enterprise customers.



Under the terms of the deal that closed today, Roadpost USA has acquired substantially all the assets of Satellite Phones Direct, including the Satellite Phones Direct trade name, subscriber base and website. Satellite Phones Direct is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and offers their subscribers a range of Iridium, Inmarsat and Globalstar voice and data services. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"As a leading MSS provider to the corporate and government sectors, this acquisition extends the footprint of Roadpost's U.S. operations and aligns with our strategy to seek continued opportunities in the MSS market, both through organic growth and acquisition," said Roadpost founder and president, Morris Shawn. "We're pleased to have concluded the agreement, and look forward to offering subscribers access to our industry-leading subscription plans and online platform, and world-class customer support."

"Throughout our negotiations I have been impressed with the knowledge and professionalism of the Roadpost team. I am confident that our loyal customers will find Roadpost customer service outstanding, and will welcome the new capabilities available to them under the Roadpost platform," said Satellite Phone Direct president Dan Bakstad.

About Roadpost

Roadpost USA Inc., based in Seattle, Washington, is a subsidiary of Toronto-based Roadpost Inc., incorporated in 1991. Roadpost is among the industry's foremost providers of mobile satellite equipment and voice and data services from leaders like: Iridium, Inmarsat, Beam Communications, and Garmin. From private and public sector organizations that need to connect and protect employees at work, to outdoor enthusiasts who travel the backcountry, more than 40,000 subscribers trust Roadpost to equip them with the most reliable and innovative communications solutions available. Roadpost distributes its products both directly and through its extensive network of authorized dealers across North America. Roadpost is a registered trademark of Roadpost Inc. More information can be found at Roadpost.com .

