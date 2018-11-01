ASLAN Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data on ASLAN003 at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

SINGAPORE, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN, TPEx:6497)), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company targeting cancers that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe, today announced that two abstracts containing new data on ASLAN003 have been accepted for poster presentation at the upcoming 60th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in San Diego, US on 1 – 4 December 2018.



ASLAN003 is an orally active, potent inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) that has the potential to be first-in-class in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). In previous clinical studies, ASLAN003 has demonstrated potent inhibition of DHODH (up to two orders of magnitude stronger than first generation DHODH inhibitors), lack of toxicities associated with first generation inhibitors and other novel AML therapies, and the potential to induce differentiation in blast cells and applicability in a broad range of AML patients. The US Food and Drug Administration has granted ASLAN003 Orphan Drug Designation as a treatment for AML.

ASLAN will present preliminary results from an ongoing multicentre, single arm phase 2a dose optimisation study of ASLAN003 in AML patients who are ineligible for standard therapy.

In a second poster, new data from a preclinical study evaluating the effects of ASLAN003 on cell growth, differentiation, apoptosis, and gene expression changes in AML cell lines and primary bone marrow cells from patients with AML will be presented.

Details of the accepted abstracts are listed below and are now available online on the ASH conference website: http://www.hematology.org/Annual-Meeting/Abstracts/.

Poster Number: 2676

Abstract Title: Preliminary Results of a Phase 2a Dose Optimization Study of ASLAN003 (DHODH inhibitor) in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) Patients Who Are Ineligible for Standard Therapy; Early Signs of Activity

Session Title: 613. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Clinical Studies: Poster II

Date/Time: Sunday, December 2, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

Poster Number: 4047

Abstract Title: ASLAN003, a Novel and Potent Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) Inhibitor, Induces Differentiation of Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Session Title: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemia: Novel Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Poster III

Date/Time: Monday, December 3, 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM PST

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Hall GH

About ASLAN003

ASLAN003 is an orally active, potent inhibitor of DHODH that has the potential to be first-in-class in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML). Licensed from Almirall in 2013, ASLAN has global rights for all non-topical and non-dermatological indications. AML is a cancer of the myeloid line of blood cells, characterised primarily by the rapid growth of abnormal white blood cells that build up in the bone marrow and interfere with the production of normal blood cells. ASLAN is conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial to develop ASLAN003 in AML and also exploring other solid tumour types where DHODH may be relevant.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ((ASLAN, 6497.TT, NASDAQ:ASLN) is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for global markets. ASLAN targets diseases that are both highly prevalent in Asia and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. Led by a senior management team with extensive experience in global and regional development and commercialization, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore and has offices in Taiwan and China. ASLAN's portfolio is comprised of four product candidates which target validated growth pathways applied to new patient segments, novel immune checkpoints and novel cancer metabolic pathways. ASLAN's partners include Array BioPharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Almirall and CSL. For additional information please visit www.aslanpharma.com.

