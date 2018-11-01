Lystek Announces Commercial Scale Mobile Thermal Hydrolysis Processing Unit – A First for Biosolids in North America

Cambridge, ON, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attention: Environmental, agricultural, municipal, recycling & waste management reporters/editors

Nov 1, 2018 – Cambridge ON – For Immediate Release | Lystek International is excited to announce the commercialization of its first, low temperature, low pressure mobile Thermal Hydrolysis Processing unit (Lystek Mobile THP®) – a first in the biosolids and organics management sector in North America. This new innovation was conceived in response to growing market demand from smaller scale treatment plant operators for sustainable biosolids management solutions in support of the movement toward resource recovery.

"The new, Lystek Mobile THP unit is part of our plan to continue innovating and providing the market with a range of practical solutions for biosolids and organics management," says Rick Mosher, Chief Technology Officer for Lystek. "It extends the opportunity to a wider range of wastewater treatment facilities to participate in the many benefits of Thermal Hydrolysis with a compact package based on our proven, award-winning technology."

In terms of scalability, the Lystek Mobile THP unit is the company's smallest commercial system built to date. It capitalizes modular design and extends the proven advantages of Lystek' s in-plant Thermal Hydrolysis solutions by providing a compact, cost effective package that is capable of rapid implementation. It is designed to operate entirely within two vertically stacked 50' containers and requires minimal, external utilities.

Lystek Mobile THP can provide operational flexibility for generators of biosolids with options to;

Produce a federally recognized, Class A quality biofertilizer product;

Optimize the value of digester infrastructure through such measures as decreased output volumes to reduce management costs and increased biogas production for subsequent conversion to "green" energy and/or;

Create a cost-effective, alternative source of carbon for Biological Nutrient Removal systems

The unit will be made available for installation as a permanent solution in smaller scale facilities where the operating parameters and capacity of the unit can be matched to processing needs, or it will be leased for shorter terms to confirm market demand or to address challenges requiring time-sensitive solutions, while developing a long-term, full-scale plan.

"Capital remains a primary constraint for many small to medium sized treatment plants who are also tasked with managing ageing infrastructure and the risk of evolving regulations surrounding biosolids management, Lystek Mobile THP offers a practical solution to respond to these changes in a cost effective manner, particularly when a full facility upgrade may be premature or not required," concludes Mr. Mosher, of Lystek "We are excited to be able to offer this option."

About Lystek

Lystek International is a leading provider of Thermal Hydrolysis solutions for the sustainable management of biosolids and organics. The multi-use, award-winning Lystek system reduces costs, volumes and GHG's by converting wastewater treatment facilities into resource recovery centers. This is achieved by transforming organic waste streams into value-added products and services, such as the patented LysteMize® process for optimizing digester performance, reducing volumes and increasing biogas production; LysteGro®, a high-value, nutrient-rich biofertilizer and LysteCarb®, an alternative source of carbon for BNR systems.

For more information, please contact:

Kevin Litwiller, Director of Marketing & Communications for Lystek International at:

Cell: 519.584.5437 | Office: 226.444.0186 x 106 | kevinl@lystek.com

Attachment

Kevin Litwiller Lystek International Inc. 2264440186 kevinl@lystek.com