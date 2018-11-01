WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) ("BASi" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of John E. Sagartz, DVM, PhD, DACVP, as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer.



BASi Names John E. Sagartz Chief Strategy Officer





Dr. Sagartz founded and led Seventh Wave Laboratories for over fifteen years prior to BASi's acquisition of its operations in July of this year. Following the acquisition, Dr. Sagartz joined BASi's Board of Directors to help guide operations in order to provide broader solutions and greater scientific expertise to the Company's clients. As Chief Strategy Officer, Dr. Sagartz will help define and accelerate the next phase of growth for the Company.

"John is an outstanding scientist, entrepreneur, and visionary, and I'm excited to have him in this role," said Dr. Gregory C. Davis, BASi's Chairman of the Board. "His depth and strength of leadership will be invaluable as our Company grows in the coming months and years. John's guidance will drive our strategy of delivering operational and service excellence, maximizing our core competencies, and building strategic relationships to facilitate the success of our clients and partners."

Dr. Sagartz began his career as a toxicologic pathologist at Searle/Monsanto in 1996, and held positions of increasing responsibility as section head, director, preclinical development site head, and fellow, following Monsanto's merger with Pharmacia. After Pfizer's acquisition of Pharmacia in 2003, Dr. Sagartz founded Seventh Wave Laboratories where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Strategy Officer.

Dr. Sagartz is an adjunct associate professor of Comparative Medicine at St. Louis University's College of Medicine and serves on the Board of Directors of the Missouri Biotechnology Association. He received his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degrees from Kansas State University and, after completing residency training in anatomic pathology, earned his Doctor of Philosophy from The Ohio State University.

"Joining with BASi has allowed us to be more strategic in helping clients realize their goals, yet still be of a size to provide personalized service," said Dr. Sagartz. "As a combined force, we're seizing the opportunity to strengthen our offerings and create even more value for our clients. We have a great leadership team and I'm excited guide to our strategies as we continue to grow."

About Bioanalytical Systems, Inc.

BASi is a pharmaceutical development company providing contract research services and monitoring instruments to emerging pharmaceutical companies and the world's leading drug development companies and medical research organizations. The Company focuses on developing innovative services supporting its clients' discovery and development objectives for improved decision-making and accelerated goal attainment. BASi products focus on increasing efficiency, improving data, and reducing the cost of taking new drugs to market. Visit www.BASinc.com for more information about BASi.

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to changes in the market and demand for our products and services, the development, marketing and sales of products and services, changes in technology, industry and regulatory standards, and various market and operating risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Jill C. Blumhoff

Chief Financial Officer

Phone: 756.497.8381

jblumhoff@BASinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/76871562-2a53-427d-9a58-4a86ca364c21