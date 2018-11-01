Eyenovia Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN), a biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products utilizing its patented piezo-print technology to deliver microdosed medications topically to the eye, today announced that the Company will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, before the market opens. Following the release, Dr. Sean Ianchulev, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, and John Gandolfo, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results.



The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:30 am ET on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. Participants should dial 1-866-916-2921 (United States) or 1-210-874-7771 (International) with the conference code 1797567. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's corporate website at www.eyenoviabio.com.

After the live webcast, the event will be archived on Eyenovia's website for one year. In addition, a telephonic replay of the call will be available until November 20, 2018. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-855-859-2056 (United States) or 1-404-537-3406 (International) with confirmation code 1797567.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company building a portfolio of next generation topical eye treatments based on its proprietary delivery and formulation platform for microdosing. Eyenovia's pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases.

