The Habit Restaurants to Present at the Stephens New York Investment Conference

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:HABT), ("The Habit"), today announced that Russell Bendel, chief executive officer, and Ira Fils, chief financial officer, will be presenting at the Stephens New York Investment Conference at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, N.Y. on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The presentation will begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting the Company's website at www.habitburger.com under the investor relations section.



About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969. The Habit has since grown to over 240 restaurants in 11 states throughout California, Arizona, Utah, New Jersey, Florida, Idaho, Virginia, Nevada, Washington, Maryland and Pennsylvania, as well as six international locations.

