Harsco to Present at Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference

CAMP HILL, Pa., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE:HSC) announced today that Company management is participating in the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago on November 7, 2018. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Nick Grasberger and Investor Relations Director Dave Martin will meet with various investors at the conference to discuss the Company's global operations and strategic priorities.



A live webcast of the Company's formal presentation at the conference will be available via the Harsco website, www.harsco.com , beginning at approximately 1:00 PM Eastern Standard Time. Updated investor materials will also be available that day on the Harsco website. The webcast will be available for replay following the conference.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation is a diversified, global engineered products and services company serving the worldwide steel, railway and energy sectors. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .