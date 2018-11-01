Metso closes its acquisition of India based Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

Metso Corporation's press release on November 1, 2018 at 12:00 noon EET

Metso has today successfully completed its acquisition of the valve automation division of India based Rotex Manufacturers and Engineers Private Limited (RMEPL), by acquiring all of the shares in RMEBS Controls Private Limited (RMEBS).

The acquisition complements Metso's actuation and valve automation offering and enables a full range of actuators for all major valve markets and a broader offering of limit switches for various applications. It also introduces new products to Metso's process valve portfolio for the oil and gas, pulp and paper, mining, water treatment and other process industries.

"This move increases our presence in attractive new industries and application areas. The capabilities and technological solutions coming from Rotex fit seamlessly into Metso's offering and strengthen our global valve network. We are naturally excited to welcome the new colleagues who will be joining Metso, and we are looking forward to serving our customers globally," says John Quinlivan, President, Valves business area, Metso.

The acquisition was announced in April 2018.

About the acquired division

RMEBS has a market-leading position in India in the actuator business and an advanced offering of switches, process valves, and valve automation products and solutions. It employs approximately 330 people and has two manufacturing facilities in the Mumbai area, as well as sales offices in Mumbai, Vadodara, Kolkata and Pune.

Prior to the acquisition, RMEBS was part of the privately-owned Rotex Group.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries.

