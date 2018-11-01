SADA Systems CEO & President Tony Safoian to Speak About Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Toronto Global Forum

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SADA Systems announces that its CEO and president, Tony Safoian, will participate in a panel discussion at the upcoming Toronto Global Forum . Safoian and four other top executives from the financial and technology industries will discuss the important relationship between innovation and entrepreneurship in large companies. The session, scheduled for Monday, December 10th at 9:00 a.m. ET, will be moderated by Steven Murphy, President and Vice Chancellor at the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.



Launched by the IEFA in 2007, the Toronto Global Forum is committed to heightening knowledge and awareness of major issues concerning economic globalization, with a particular emphasis on the relations between the Americas and other continents. The 2018 conference will mark the Forum's 12th anniversary. The Forum strives to enable open discussion about major current economic issues and facilitate meetings between world leaders by bringing together heads of state, the private sector, international organizations and civil society.

The theme of this year's conference, to be held December 10-12 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, is "Navigating a World in Disruption." Safoian and his peers will, according to the Forum, discuss how "Innovation and entrepreneurship are today considered a central factor in creating short and long term economic growth at both regional and national levels. How do we foster cultures of entrepreneurship? How can large companies incorporate innovation and the entrepreneurial mindset in their organizations? What investment strategies should be implemented to create environments that allow new forms of innovation and entrepreneurship to flourish? What are the main challenges when companies look to scale-up?" The Forum is expecting more than 170 speakers and over 3,000 participants over three days at the show.

"The biggest companies have the most access to people and tools that can enable rapid and measurable growth and savings, but that doesn't mean innovation will come easy," says Safoian. "One way companies can foster a culture of innovation is by encouraging employees to take risks in their jobs, to take a chance on a new product or service, for example, if it has the potential to provide unique value to customers. From talking to customers, we know that a fear of failure more than anything else is what causes companies to miss the biggest opportunities."

"I am very excited to participate in this year's Toronto Economic Forum, and I look forward to continuing a broader discussion about how companies can use technology to create and promote positive business, social, economic and political change," concludes Safoian.

