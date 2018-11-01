Avante Logixx Announces Appointment of Francis Michaud as Senior Vice President, Finance and Interim CFO

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States

TORONTO, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) ("Avante" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Francis Michaud as Avante's Senior Vice President, Finance and Interim CFO effective November 1, 2018. Prior to joining Avante, Francis served as Chief Executive Officer at HighCom Global Security, he worked with Avante leadership as Chief Financial Officer at Total Security Management prior to its acquisition by GardaWorld Security, and he led the financial planning group at Home Depot. He holds a CPA/CGA and a B.Comm (honours) degree from the Smith School of Business at Queen's University. Current CFO Raghu Sampath will aid with the transition of responsibilities to Mr. Michaud which is expected to be completed by November 15, 2018. The Company plans to announce a CFO shortly, at which time Francis will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Finance.

"I would like to thank Raghu for his service over the past eight years," said Craig Campbell, CEO and Director of Avante. "He has been instrumental in implementing systems to help streamline operations and he has also been an integral part of several successful acquisitions and integrations during his time with the Company. I wish Raghu continued success as he leaves Avante to pursue new opportunities."

"I look forward to the immediate impact that Francis can have on the continued growth of the Company," said Craig Campbell. "His experience and strength in corporate strategy, financial management and corporate governance will benefit Avante as we leverage our platform to grow within the technology enabled security solutions industry."

Avante Logixx Inc. (TSXV:XX) is a Toronto based provider of technology enabled security solutions. We acquire, manage and build industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the needs of our customers. Our businesses continuously develop innovative solutions that enable our customers to achieve their objectives. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, we are taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses to provide our customers and shareholders with exceptional returns. Please visit our website at www.avantelogixx.com and consider joining our investor email list.

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, may constitute "forward looking information" with respect to Avante within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or a variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This forward-looking information includes statements with respect to, among other things, discussions of future plans and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to the expected timing of the transition of the responsibilities of the CFO.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward looking information, including, without limitation, the Company maintaining its projected growth, general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the risks identified in Avante's Management Discussion & Analysis, Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure, which list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Avante's forward-looking information. In connection with the forward-looking statements contained in this and subsequent press releases, Avante has made certain assumptions about its business and the industry in which it operates and has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Avante's normal course of business. Although management believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date the statements are made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. Avante's forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Avante does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

