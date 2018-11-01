AC Immune to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on Abeta Oligomers in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and the Involvement of Other Misfolded Proteins in AD and Neurodegenerative Diseases

Key Opinion Leaders to discuss emerging concepts in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease and other neurodegenerative diseases

Meeting scheduled for November 5, 2018, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm ET

AC Immune's Nasdaq Opening Bell ceremony takes place same day at 9:30am ET

Lausanne, Switzerland, November 1, 2018 - AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU), a Swiss-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a broad pipeline focused on neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that it will host a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) luncheon meeting on emerging concepts in the development of therapies for Alzheimer's Disease (AD) and other neurodegenerative diseases. The meeting is scheduled for November 5, 2018, from 12.00pm to 2:00pm ET at the Nasdaq MarketSite, 4 Times Square, New York.

At 9:30am ET that morning AC Immune's CEO Professor Andrea Pfeifer will ring the Opening Bell signaling the start of trading on Nasdaq.

The luncheon meeting will feature presentations by two KOLs who have played important roles in neurodegenerative disease research: Professor Michael W. Weiner, University of California San Francisco School of Medicine and Professor John Q. Trojanowski, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania.

Professor Weiner, a leading expert in brain imaging and biomarkers, will discuss recent developments in our understanding of the ß-amyloid cascade and will highlight the important role of biomarkers for early diagnostic and treatment of AD. He will also discuss the additional role of tau in disease spreading and progression. The talk of Professor Trojanowski will highlight additional protein targets such as alpha-synuclein and TDP-43 in the etiology of neurodegenerative diseases, including AD, Parkinson's Disease and neuro-orphan diseases such as Down Syndrome, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and Frontotemporal Dementia.

Professor Andrea Pfeifer, CEO of AC Immune, will conclude the session with a corporate overview of the Company's early and late stage programs, highlighting the value of AC Immune's technologies that target such misfolded proteins, as well as the role of diagnostics in the quest for effective therapies for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's and neuro-orphan diseases.

A Q&A session with the featured KOLs and the management will follow the presentations.

A live webcast will be available on the Investor Page of AC Immune's website and will be available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

KOL Biographies

Michael W. Weiner M.D.

Professor, Department of Radiology

University of California San Francisco School of Medicine

Dr. Weiner is Professor in Residence in Radiology and Biomedical Imaging, Medicine, Psychiatry, and Neurology at the University of California, San Francisco. He is Principle Investigator of the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, which is the largest observational study in the world concerning Alzheimer's Disease. He is the former Director of the Center for Imaging of Neurodegenerative Diseases (CIND) at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center. During the past 25 years he has worked to develop and optimized the use of MRI, PET, and blood based biomarker methods to diagnose Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Dr. Weiner's research also focuses on monitoring effects of treatment to slow progressions in Alzheimer's disease, and detecting Alzheimer's disease early in patients who are not demented, but risk subsequent development of dementia.

John Q. Trojanowski M.D., Ph.D.

Co-Director Center for Neurodegenerative Research

Perelman School of Medicine

University of Pennsylvania

Dr. Trojanowski obtained his MD/PhD in 1976 from Tufts University, did his internal medicine internship at Mt. Auburn Hospital, his pathology and neuropathology at Massachusetts General Hospital and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine where he joined the faculty in 1981. He is Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Director of the NIA Alzheimer's Disease Center, the National Institute of Neurological Disorders (NINDS) Morris K. Udall Parkinson's Disease Center, and the Institute on Aging. His research focuses on Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), frontotemporal degeneration (FTD) which led to the discovery of the major disease proteins in these disorders.

About AC Immune

AC Immune is a clinical-stage Swiss-based biopharmaceutical company, listed on NASDAQ, which aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases. The Company designs, discovers and develops therapeutic as well as diagnostic products intended to prevent and modify diseases caused by misfolding proteins. AC Immune's two proprietary technology platforms create antibodies, small molecules and vaccines designed to address a broad spectrum of neurodegenerative indications, such as Alzheimer's disease (AD). The Company's pipeline features nine therapeutic and three diagnostic product candidates - with five product candidates currently in clinical trials. The most advanced of these is crenezumab, a humanized anti-amyloid-ß monoclonal IgG4 antibody that targets monomeric and aggregated forms of amyloid-ß, with highest affinity for neurotoxic oligomers. Crenezumab is currently in two Phase 3 clinical studies for AD, under a global program conducted by the collaboration partner Roche/Genentech. Other collaborations include Biogen, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Nestlé Institute of Health Sciences, Piramal Imaging and Essex Bio-Technology.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune's strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential," "outlook" or "continue," and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions "Item 3. Key Information-Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in AC Immune's Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

