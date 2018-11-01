AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results

Key Highlights

Revenue increased by 27% to $328.1 million in the third quarter 2018 from $258.9 million in the third quarter 2017

Gross profit was $79.6 million in the third quarter 2018, an increase of $28.3 million, or 55%, over the same period in 2017

EBITDA (2) was $59.1 million in the third quarter 2018, a 114% increase over the same period in 2017

Net income attributable to shareholders increased by 115% to $29.9 million in the third quarter 2018 from $14.0 million in the third quarter 2017

EPS, on a fully diluted basis, increased by 111% to $0.93 in the third quarter 2018 from $0.44 in the third quarter 2017

Annualized return on capital employed increased to 32.8% in the third quarter 2018, as compared to 21.5% in the third quarter 2017

Amsterdam, 1 November 2018 (Regulated Information) --- AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") reported third quarter 2018 revenue of $328.1 million, a 27% increase from $258.9 million in the third quarter of 2017. EBITDA for the third quarter of 2018 was $59.1 million, a 114% increase from $27.6 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, said, "As demonstrated through our third quarter results, our business portfolio continues to perform exceptionally well. Thanks to strong end market fundamentals and our relentless pursuit of improvements in productivity and efficiency, AMG's EBITDA in the third quarter 2018 is the highest reported quarterly EBITDA in 10 years.

AMG Critical Materials generated EBITDA of $52.1 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 122% from $23.5 million in the third quarter of 2017, thanks to increased vanadium prices and strong financial performance in chrome metal and aluminum products.

AMG Engineering achieved EBITDA of $7.0 million during the third quarter of 2018, an increase of 69% from the third quarter of 2017, driven by higher profitability generated from the delivery of turbine blade coating furnaces and increased after-sales services during the quarter.

On a year to date basis, AMG Engineering signed $248.1 million in new orders in the current year, representing a 1.32x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $251.2 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2017."

Key Figures

In 000's US dollar Q3 '18 Q3 '17 Change Revenue $328,071 $258,941 27% Gross profit 79,555 51,273 55% Gross margin 24.2% 19.8% Operating profit 44,202 17,756 149% Operating margin 13.5% 6.9% Net income attributable to shareholders 29,938 13,953 115% EPS - Fully diluted 0.93 0.44 111% EBIT (1) 50,765 19,879 155% EBITDA (2) 59,116 27,638 114% EBITDA margin 18.0% 10.7% Cash from operating activities 23,136 16,790 38%

Note:

EBIT is defined as earnings before interest and income taxes. EBIT excludes restructuring and equity-settled share-based payments and includes foreign currency gains or losses. EBITDA is defined as EBIT adjusted for depreciation and amortization.

Operational Review

AMG Critical Materials

Q3 '18 Q3 '17 Change Revenue $261,957 $203,352 29% Gross profit 61,455 36,695 67% Operating profit 38,917 15,752 147% EBITDA 52,139 23,509 122%

AMG Critical Materials revenue in the third quarter increased by $58.6 million, or 29%, to $262.0 million, driven mainly by improved vanadium, aluminum, and chrome metal prices, as well as higher sales volumes of tantalum and aluminum products.

Gross profit in the third quarter increased by $24.8 million, or 67%, to $61.5 million. Strong financial performances in vanadium, chrome metal, and aluminum were partially offset by lower gross profit in silicon metal. This strong performance was driven by higher vanadium prices, improved chrome metal product mix effects and strong sales volumes of aluminum products. The reduction in gross profit in silicon metal was primarily driven by an additional accrual for the repayment of a subsidy granted by the German government in 2012 and 2013, following the completion of negotiations. Furthermore, AMG Silicon quarterly gross profit was adversely affected by additional furnace maintenance due to residual production issues associated with low quality graphite electrodes.

SG&A expenses in the third quarter of 2018 increased by $1.6 million, or 8%, compared to the same period in the prior year due to higher personnel costs, an increase in research and development expenses, and foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the US dollar.

Third quarter 2018 EBITDA margin increased to 20%, compared to 12% in the third quarter of 2017, due to the substantial improvement in gross profit.

AMG Engineering

Q3 '18 Q3 '17 Change Revenue $66,114 $55,589 19% Gross profit 18,100 14,578 24% Operating profit 5,285 2,004 164% EBITDA 6,977 4,129 69%

AMG Engineering signed $57.1 million in new orders during the third quarter 2018, representing a 0.86x book to bill ratio. Order intake in the quarter was driven by sales of turbine blade coating furnaces, powder metallurgy furnaces and induction furnaces for the aerospace market.

On a year to date basis, AMG Engineering signed $248.1 million in new orders in the current year, representing a 1.32x book to bill ratio. Order backlog was $251.2 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 21% from December 31, 2017.

AMG Engineering's third quarter 2018 revenue increased $10.5 million, or 19%, to $66.1 million, due to higher revenue generated from the delivery of turbine blade coating furnaces and higher after-sales service revenues.

Third quarter 2018 gross profit increased by $3.5 million, or 24%, to $18.1 million and gross margin increased slightly to 27% from 26% in the third quarter of 2017, driven by higher revenues generated during the quarter.

SG&A expenses increased by $0.2 million, from $12.6 million in the third quarter of 2017 to $12.8 million in the third quarter of 2018.

EBITDA increased by $2.8 million to $7.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 due to higher profitability generated from the delivery of vacuum furnaces during the quarter.

Financial Review

Tax

AMG recorded an income tax expense of $10.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to a tax expense of $1.7 million in the same period in 2017, driven by higher levels of profitability, the full recognition of AMG's US operating loss carryforwards in 2017, and the revaluation of AMG's Brazilian tax balances.

AMG continues to benefit from net operating loss carryforward balances, primarily in the United States, to offset taxes payable. As a result, despite high pre-tax profitability, AMG paid taxes of $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2018 as compared to tax payments of $3.2 million in the same period in 2017. For the third quarter of 2018, AMG's effective cash tax rate dropped to 16% in comparison to 21% for the same period in the prior year.

Due to the volatile nature of the company's Brazilian deferred tax balances, AMG believes that the cash tax rate is a more meaningful metric.

Non-Recurring Items

AMG's third quarter 2018 gross profit of $79.6 million includes non-recurring items, which are not included in the calculation of EBITDA.

A summary of non-recurring items included in gross profit in the third quarters of 2018 and 2017 are below:

Non-recurring items included in gross profit

Q3 '18 Q3 '17 Change Gross profit $79,555 $51,273 55% Restructuring expense 349 353 (1%) Asset impairment expense (recovery) 4,232 (101) N/A Gross profit before non-

recurring items 84,136 51,525 63%

Gross profit before non-recurring items by reporting segment

Q3 '18 Q3 '17 Change AMG Critical Materials $66,036 $36,873 79% AMG Engineering 18,100 14,652 24% Gross profit before non-

recurring items 84,136 51,525 63%

AMG Critical Materials incurred a non-recurring non-cash asset impairment expense of $4.1 million in the third quarter due to the early termination of a customer contract. AMG is in negotiations with the customer in question to fully recover the impairment costs incurred and expects these negotiations to be finalized in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Liquidity

September 30,

2018 December 31,

2017 Change Total debt $382,148 $189,108 102% Cash and cash equivalents 349,889 178,800 96% Net debt 32,259 10,308 213%

AMG had a net debt position of $32.3 million as of September 30, 2018. Net debt increased by $22.0 million and total debt increased by $193.0 million from December 31, 2017.

Cash from operating activities increased by $6.3 million, or 38%, in the third quarter of 2018 compared to the same period in the prior year, primarily due to improved profitability in AMG Critical Materials and AMG Engineering.

Capital expenditures decreased to $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 compared to $23.2 million in the same period in 2017. Capital spending in the third quarter of 2018 included $5.6 million of maintenance capital. The largest expansion capital project was AMG's lithium project in Brazil.

AMG had $519.5 million of total liquidity as of September 30, 2018, following the successful refinancing of AMG's credit facilities during the first quarter of 2018.

Net Finance Costs

AMG's third quarter 2018 net finance costs increased to $4.7 million compared to $2.3 million in the third quarter 2017, due to higher levels of gross debt and higher interest rates associated with AMG's new, long term credit facility.

SG&A

AMG's third quarter 2018 SG&A expenses increased by 5% to $35.6 million in the third quarter of 2017, primarily due to higher personnel costs, an increase in research and development expenses, and foreign exchange effects related to the strengthening of the euro relative to the US dollar.

Outlook

Based on improving market conditions across AMG's Critical Materials portfolio, AMG expects full year 2018 EBITDA to exceed $200 million.

In 2019, AMG expects to continue its strong financial performance and improve profitability relative to 2018.





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the quarter ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 328,071 258,941 Cost of sales 248,516 207,668 Gross profit 79,555 51,273 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35,645 33,787 Net other operating income (292) (270) Operating profit 44,202 17,756 Finance income (930) (229) Finance cost 5,619 2,495 Net finance cost 4,689 2,266 Profit before income tax 39,513 15,490 Income tax expense 9,961 1,731 Profit for the period 29,552 13,759 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 29,938 13,953 Non-controlling interests (386) (194) Profit for the period 29,552 13,759 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 0.98 0.47 Diluted earnings per share 0.93 0.44





















AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Income Statement For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Continuing operations Revenue 965,840 778,952 Cost of sales 737,006 620,832 Gross profit 228,834 158,120 Selling, general and administrative expenses 108,450 97,339 Net other operating income (416) (580) Operating profit 120,800 61,361 Finance income (2,212) (650) Finance cost 18,780 6,716 Net finance cost 16,568 6,066 Profit before income tax 104,232 55,295 Income tax expense 39,122 12,925 Profit for the period 65,110 42,370 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Company 65,636 42,634 Non-controlling interests (526) (264) Profit for the period 65,110 42,370 Earnings per share Basic earnings per share 2.17 1.47 Diluted earnings per share 2.05 1.34





AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2018

Unaudited December 31, 2017



Assets Property, plant and equipment 318,550 298,540 Goodwill and other intangible assets 35,515 38,110 Derivative financial instruments 6,080 636 Other investments 30,463 30,562 Deferred tax assets 34,195 40,108 Restricted cash 804 829 Non-current tax asset - 2,488 Other assets 15,942 17,729 Total non-current assets 441,549 429,002 Inventories 271,087 162,505 Derivative financial instruments 1,306 6,372 Trade and other receivables 166,731 137,174 Other assets 44,621 37,547 Current tax assets 7,852 3,147 Cash and cash equivalents 349,889 178,800 Assets held for sale 139 2,056 Total current assets 841,625 527,601 Total assets 1,283,174 956,603









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (continued) In thousands of US dollars September 30, 2018

Unaudited December 31, 2017



Equity Issued capital 812 796 Share premium 462,891 432,844 Treasury shares (596) (3,461) Other reserves (93,967) (72,880) Retained earnings (deficit) (72,061) (99,343) Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 297,079 257,956 Non-controlling interests 23,781 24,633 Total equity 320,860 282,589 Liabilities Loans and borrowings 365,519 164,788 Employee benefits 152,878 156,193 Provisions 31,266 35,887 Other liabilities 4,464 4,011 Derivative financial instruments 6,989 - Deferred tax liabilities 7,609 7,888 Total non-current liabilities 568,725 368,767 Loans and borrowings 896 8,820 Short term bank debt 15,733 15,500 Other liabilities 58,882 61,836 Trade and other payables 192,349 155,115 Derivative financial instruments 12,108 1,415 Advance payments 63,132 33,025 Current taxes payable 21,930 9,155 Provisions 28,559 20,381 Total current liabilities 393,589 305,247 Total liabilities 962,314 674,014 Total equity and liabilities 1,283,174 956,603









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows



For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from operating activities Profit for the year 65,110 42,370 Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash flows: Non-cash: Income tax expense 39,122 12,925 Depreciation and amortization 24,573 22,501 Asset impairment 3,200 811 Net finance costs 16,568 6,066 Gain on sale or disposal of property, plant and equipment (1,065) (43) Equity-settled share-based payment transactions 4,610 6,624 Movement in provisions, pensions and government grants 7,002 (4,718) Working capital and deferred revenue adjustments (84,955) (27,318) Cash generated from operating activities 74,165 59,218 Finance costs paid, net (11,949) (5,813) Income tax paid, net (15,469) (8,152) Net cash from operating activities 46,747 45,253 Cash used in investing activities Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 1,489 183 Insurance proceeds on property, plant and equipment 1,300 1,516 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (55,043) (52,677) Change in restricted cash - 1,883 Other (31) (11) Net cash used in investing activities (52,285) (49,106)









AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (continued) For the nine months ended September 30 In thousands of US dollars 2018 2017 Unaudited Unaudited Cash from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 351,172 19,500 Payment of transaction costs related to the issuance of debt (9,238) - Repayment of borrowings (155,195) (7,909) Proceeds from issuance of common shares 15,923 14,370 Net repurchase of common shares (9,558) (12,434) Dividends paid (12,092) (9,310) Net cash from financing activities 181,012 4,217 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 175,474 364 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1 178,800 160,744 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held (4,385) 10,681 Cash and cash equivalents at September 30 349,889 171,789

About AMG

AMG is a global critical materials company at the forefront of CO 2 reduction trends. AMG produces highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provides related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals & chemicals end markets.

AMG Critical Materials produces aluminum master alloys and powders, titanium alloys and coatings, ferrovanadium, natural graphite, chromium metal, antimony, lithium, tantalum, niobium and silicon metal. AMG Engineering designs, engineers, and produces advanced vacuum furnace systems and operates vacuum heat treatment facilities, primarily for the transportation and energy industries.

With approximately 3,300 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Czech Republic, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

