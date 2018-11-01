International Cannabis Unveils Global Distribution Management System

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICC International Cannabis Corp. (CSE:WRLD)(FWB: 8K51)(OTC:KNHBF) ("ICC" or "International Cannabis" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership (the "Partnership") with GreenTree International Inc., parent company of Amercanex. The Companies will collaborate to deploy Amercanex's revolutionary ECM across all of International Cannabis' present and future operational jurisdictions, thereby creating the International Cannabis Exchange ("Intercanex").



Amercanex operates a secure Electronic Cannabis Market ("ECM") called ACExchange, created to ensure transparency and traceability within the cannabis industry. ACExchange offers greater control of the cannabis procurement process, enabling superior pricing, improved regulatory reporting and reduced costs. The platform leverages a comprehensive suite of tools for cultivators, dispensaries, manufacturers and vendors, with the objective of fostering a neutral and fair marketplace for the benefit of all participants.

INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS EXCHANGE

This Partnership affords International Cannabis the ability to facilitate the wholesale distribution of their product offering on Amercanex's ECM. Amercanex's ECM platform will allow International Cannabis to assess product availability, facilitate real-time transactions and improve inventory management, while reducing overall expenses and increasing regulatory compliance and auditability. International Cannabis will utilize Amercanex to expand its customer base, augment existing partnerships and collect industry data resulting in improved data-driven marketing and product decisions.

The partnership will connect Amercanex to International Cannabis' robust portfolio of cannabis and hemp cultivation licenses located in a variety of jurisdictions, including Latin America, Africa and Europe. This alliance also permits Amercanex access to International Cannabis' distribution network of over 110 clients, representing approximately 38,000 pharmacies in 17 countries.

"Amercanex's online transactional platform is transforming the way business decisions are made within the cannabis and hemp industry," said Steve Janjic, CEO of Amercanex. "We can identify various market opportunities, expand product availability to consumers and ultimately revolutionize how business owners understand their customer's needs and overall market trends. ICC is one of the most successful and well-known brands in this space, which is why we're thrilled they will help develop the Amercanex platform for wholesale global market distribution."

The marriage of International Cannabis and Amercanex creates the world's first fully electronic cannabis marketplace where cultivators, wholesale distributors and retail vendors can buy and sell their inventory in a fully transparent market across a variety of high growth jurisdictions. To date, International Cannabis has successfully assembled a portfolio of unique cultivation licences spanning four countries and three continents.

Eugene Beukman, chief executive officer and director of International Cannabis, stated: "Amercanex offers a transparent and secure marketplace that will allow International Cannabis to continue to operate in a forum with clear regulatory oversight. This Partnership provides International Cannabis with all the tools needed to monitor, track and audit orders and activities of Cannabis and Hemp market participants. International Cannabis and Amercanex's strategic alliance complements our shared visions to become worldwide leaders in the Cannabis and hemp industries."

Under the terms of the Partnership agreement, International Cannabis recently made a sizeable investment into GTI and has become one of GTI's largest stockholders. Amercanex will absorb the costs associated with any customized ECM integration and solution design work.

