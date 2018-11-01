Alutiiq, LLC Purchases McCallie Associates, Inc.

ANCHORAGE, Ala., Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alutiiq, LLC acquired McCallie Associates, Inc., a highly successful, women-owned and controlled small business founded in 1982 with headquarters in Bellevue, Nebraska. McCallie is a strong addition to Alutiiq's Security and Professional Services Division – Professional, Administrative, and Management Services Operating Group.



McCallie originally entered the government contracting arena as a prime assisting to build the first Local Area Network for the Strategic Air Command (SAC), a major command of the U.S. Air Force and a Specified Command within the Department of Defense (DoD).

Under the leadership of President and CEO, Jennifer Maassen, since 1999, McCallie's core capabilities evolved along with rapid changes in technology and the needs of its customers. McCallie provides the DoD with Information Technology Enterprise Solutions, Integrated Security Environments, mission support through mission systems planning software, architecture, data and process engineering, as well as operational and technical engineering services supporting SAC and its successor Command, USSTRATCOM, with their operational missions of strategic deterrence, global strike, and providing resilient Space and Cyberspace capabilities.

Having demonstrated expertise in data management, McCallie established Oxbow Data Management Systems as a wholly-owned subsidiary in 2009. OxBow Data Management Systems has become a leader designing and implementing essential health data management systems, which State and Tribal departments of health use to prevent and treat breast, cervical, and colorectal cancer through advancing the use of screening data.

"McCallie provides systems and infrastructure engineering and Combatant Command and Service program logistical support services to multiple DoD customers and designs medical web-based data management SaaS products for states and tribes across the country," says Greg Hambright, President/CEO of Afognak Native Corporation, which wholly owns Alutiiq, LLC. "This acquisition is a strong investment for Alutiiq, LLC and for our Shareholders."

"With over 35 years of Government contracting experience, McCallie is a highly capable organization with world-class employees providing vital services to U.S. Strategic Command and other federal clients," says Dr. Travis Coldwell, Senior Vice President of Alutiiq's Security and Professional Services. "We are excited to welcome this terrific group of professionals to the Alutiiq Family of Companies."

Afognak Native Corporation is an Alaska Native Village Corporation established under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act that serves the Kodiak Alutiiq people of Afognak and Port Lions, Alaska.

CONTACT: Malia Villegas, Vice President of Corporate Affairs, Afognak Native Corporation malia@afognak.com • 907-222-9587