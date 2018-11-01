The DOVE Channel Gets Festive with a Sleigh-Full of Family-Friendly Holiday Films

The Film Lineup Includes Candace Cameron Bure in The Heart Of Christmas, Ed Asner & Andy Griffith in Christmas Is Here Again, Dean Cain in The Dog Who Saved The Holidays, & More

Viewers Can Enjoy DOVE All Year Long for Just $24.99 with Special "Deck the Halls with DOVE" Offer

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas on DOVE Channel, as the faith-based digital-first Cinedigm (CIDM) network presents a sleigh-full of holiday films to get viewers into the spirit of the season.

Starting today, DOVE viewers can enjoy over 25 festive family films, including The Heart Of Christmas, starring fan-favorite Candace Cameron Bure as a woman whose life is changed forever by one family's battle with leukemia; the star-studded animated adventure Christmas Is Here Again, featuring the voice talents of Ed Asner, Jay Leno, Kathy Bates, Norm MacDonald, Brad Garrett, and Andy Griffith; Joey Lawrence & Peyton List voice two pooches in a race to save their home from bumbling burglars in The Dog Who Saved The Holidays, with Dean Cain; and a night of Yuletide laughs from one of comedy's most iconic duos in Abbott & Costello: The Christmas Show; among many others.

As part of this special event, DOVE Channel gives viewers a chance to enjoy premium programming for the whole family all year long with the "Deck The Halls With DOVE" offer—available for just $24.99.

The DOVE Channel was created as a response to high consumer demand for family-friendly and faith-driven content, offering viewers safe programming options and full access to the largest library of high-quality values-based films, children's programs, documentaries, and series in the streaming marketplace. Viewers can feel confident knowing that all content featured on DOVE Channel meets the high standards of The Dove Foundation and its esteemed Faith & Family Dove Seals Of Approval—serving as an invaluable resource for families across the country for over 27 years.

The DOVE Channel's complete holiday collection is as follows:

Naughty & Nice

A Christmas Kiss

A Christmas Kiss II

Angels in the Snow

The Nutcracker Sweet

Christmas is Here Again

A Christmas Wish

The Dog who Saved the Holidays

Anytime Fireplace

Homeless for the Holidays

Christmas Kiss

The Heart of Christmas-(Nov. 1 – Dec. 13)

Christmas Oranges

Summertime Christmas

Christmas Bunny

Beyond Christmas

The Christmas Clause

Gumby's Christmas Capers

A Christmas Tree Miracle

An Angel for Christmas

12 Dog Days till Christmas

A Golden Christmas 2: The Second Tail

Home for Christmas: A Golden Christmas 3

Home for Christmas 2 & 3

Christmas Child

Wonderama

Abbott and Costello: The Christmas Show

Mandie And The Forgotten Christmas—Nov. 20

Christmas For A Dollar—coming soon

Chasing The Star – coming soon

