NEXT Biometrics Fingerprint Sensors Selected for Three Smart Card Pilots

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXT Biometrics (Oslo Bors: NEXT), a global leader in fingerprint sensor technology, today announced that its advanced large-area biometric sensor has been selected for three new smart card pilot projects through its cooperation with Tactilis Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

A global organization has signed a letter-of-intent for the pilot projects with NEXT smart card partner Tactilis with the purpose of validating the concepts of biometric system-on-card technology when deployed for three different applications, all of which have potential global impact. The projects require smart card systems offering government grade biometric performance, multifunction capabilities and advanced management of user data and credentials.

"These pilots represent new smart card applications for which our large sensors offer a unique combination of high-security and ease-of-use," said Ritu Favre, CEO, NEXT Biometrics. "We're very pleased to see that our cooperation with Tactilis is opening new market segments that will help accelerate global adoption of biometric smart cards."

All three pilot projects are to be conducted in Asia and are planned to start in the first quarter of 2019. They require performance similar to the mandatory requirements of the Aadhaar program in India. NEXT Biometrics' large-area fingerprint sensors are already certified for the world's largest biometric program, having been qualified through a rigorous testing regime and review processes to ensure uncompromised security and compliance with real-life usage requirements in India.

"The pilots represent new high-value biometric applications for which our smart card solution featuring NEXT sensor technology is a perfect fit," said Tactilis founder and CEO, Michael Gardiner. "It is yet another important step forward for us as a company following the recently announced public market transaction with Global Invacom Group."

NEXT expects to provide additional information related to the pilot projects and the unidentified global organization before the end of the year.

About NEXT Biometrics

NEXT provides advanced fingerprint sensor technology that delivers uncompromised security and accuracy for the best possible user experience in the smart card, government ID, access control and notebook markets. The company's patented NEXT Active Thermal™ principle allows the development of large, high quality fingerprint sensors in both rigid and flexible formats. NEXT Biometrics Group ASA ( www.nextbiometrics.com ) is headquartered in Oslo, with sales, support and development operations in Seattle, Silicon Valley, Taipei, Prague, Bengaluru and Shanghai.

About Tactilis

Tactilis believes that living in a connected world is a good thing and offers simple, quick and easy-to-scale solutions that make it easier than ever to authenticate and manage identities, protect precious data and create trustworthy environments for citizens, businesses and government organizations. With extensive technological know-how and cutting-edge manufacturing processes, Tactilis helps you get the most out of the open world while securing your interests with just one fingerprint.

