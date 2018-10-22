Nomination Committee for Concordia Maritime AB for the 2019 AGM

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with the decision at Concordia Maritime AB's Annual General Meeting on 24 April 2018 the Nominating Committee shall consist of three Board members. The three members shall represent the two largest shareholders as of 31 August 2018. In addition, the Chairman of the Board must be part of the Nomination Committee.

In accordance with this, the following Board members have been appointed to serve on the Nomination Committee:

Carl-Johan Hagman , Chairman of the Board

Bengt Stillström, representative of himself (second largest shareholder)

Martin Svalstedt , Chairman of the Nomination Committee, representative of Stena Sessan (largest shareholder)

The Nomination Committee will prepare proposals for the AGM in 25 April 2019, including proposals for the Chairman of the AGM, Board members, Chairman of the Board, remuneration for Board members, auditors, fees to the auditors and the composition of the Nomination Committee.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee may do so by 28 February 2019 to:

Concordia Maritime AB Nomination Committee

Carl-Johan Hagman

405 19 Göteborg

CONTACT:

Kim Ullman

CEO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +46-31855003

Mobile: +46-704855003

Email kim.ullman@concordiamaritime.com

Ola Helgesson

CFO

Concordia Maritime AB

Tel: +46-31-855009

Mobile: +46-704-855009

Email ola.helgesson@concordiamaritime.com

