STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Today, the hygiene and health company Essity will open the annual meeting of the United Nations Foundation's dialogue on the UN's sustainable development goals. The meeting will be held at the UN headquarters in New York and bring together the business community, governments, authorities, civil society and NGOs to exchange experiences and perspectives on how to achieve the global sustainable development goals.

Essity's products, knowledge and commitment contributes to raising the hygiene and health standard throughout the world. Last year, the company educated 2.5 million people about menstruation, puberty, hand hygiene, incontinence care and parenting. For the third consecutive year, Essity is the convening partner to the UN Foundation global dialogue, where the partnership aims to increase well-being through hygiene and health. Essity has also invited a number of customers to create a common understanding of the development goals and the responsibility we can take together.

"The global dialogue is important for sharing knowledge and identifying further concrete opportunities progressing from words to action. When UN launched its 17 sustainable development goals three years ago, a clear framework was established to meet the challenges of the world. For Essity, six of the goals are closely linked to our hygiene and health business," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The dialogue will include a number of separate seminars, with Essity leading one entitled "The power of partnership to save lives from preventable deaths: the business case for WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene)".

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz,

Vice President Corporate Communications

+46-8-788-52-51

per.lorentz@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/essity/r/essity-and-the-united-nations-foundation-lead-dialogue-on-un-s-sustainable-development-goals,c2639320

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/2639320/923413.pdf Essity and the United Nations Foundation lead dialogue on UNâ€™s sustainable development goals

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/essity-and-the-united-nations-foundation-lead-dialogue-on-uns-sustainable-development-goals-300728395.html

SOURCE Essity