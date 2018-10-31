Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Nexeo, Blue Hills, and Sonic on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc., and Sonic Corp. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Nexeo Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXEO)

Buyer: Univar Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 17, 2018 and valued at $2 billion, Nexeo stockholders will receive $11.65 in cash for each share of Nexeo common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Nexeo and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Nexeo investigation go to: https://bespc.com/nexeo/.

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHBK)

Buyer: Independent Bank Corp.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 20, 2018 and valued at $726.5 million, Blue Hills stockholders will receive 0.2308 shares of Independent Bank Corp. and $5.25 in cash for each share of Blue Hills common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Blue Hills and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Blue Hills investigation go to: https://bespc.com/bhbk/.

Sonic Corp. (NASDAQ:SONC)

Buyer: Inspire Brands

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on September 25, 2018, Sonic stockholders will receive $43.50 in cash for each share of Sonic common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Sonic and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Sonic investigation go to: https://bespc.com/sonic/.

