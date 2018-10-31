Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Corium, L3, SendGrid, and InfraREIT on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Corium International, Inc., L3 Technologies, Inc., SendGrid, Inc., and InfraREIT, Inc. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Corium International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORI)

Buyer: Gurnet Point Capital

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 11, 2018 and valued at $500 million, Corium stockholders will receive $21.50 in cash for each share of Corium common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Corium and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Corium investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cori/.

L3 Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LLL)

Buyer: Harris Corporation

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 14, 2018 and valued at $16 billion, L3 stockholders will receive 1.3 shares of Harris for each share of L3 common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether L3 and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the L3 investigation go to: https://bespc.com/lll/ .

SendGrid, Inc. (NYSE:SEND)

Buyer: Twilio Inc.

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 15, 2018 and valued at $2 billion, SendGrid stockholders will receive 0.485 shares of Twilio for each share of SendGrid common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether SendGrid and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the SendGrid investigation go to: https://bespc.com/send/ .

InfraREIT, Inc. (NYSE:HIFR)

Buyer: Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on October 18, 2018 and valued at $1.3 billion, InfraREIT stockholders will receive $21.00 in cash for each share of InfraREIT common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether InfraREIT and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the InfraREIT investigation go to: https://bespc.com/hifr/ .

