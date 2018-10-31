Apache Corporation Announces Third-Quarter Financial and Operational Results

HOUSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation ((NYSE, NASDAQ:APA) today announced third-quarter 2018 financial and operational results on its website at www.apachecorp.com or investor.apachecorp.com as well as on Twitter (@ApacheCorp). There will be a conference call Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. Central time to discuss the results.



The conference call will be webcast from the website, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week. The number for the replay is (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 4354928.



Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and copies of all press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com , and on its Media and Investor Center mobile application, which is available for free download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play store. To sign up to receive email alerts regarding news and other website updates, please visit http://investor.apachecorp.com/alerts/email-alerts-subscription.

