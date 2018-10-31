UPDATE - Melinta Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Bruce L. Downey to Board of Directors

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), a commercial-stage company discovering, developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections, today announced that the company has appointed Bruce L. Downey to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Downey is an accomplished executive with over 35 years of corporate management, legal and development experience. He previously served as chairman and chief executive officer of Barr Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a global specialty pharmaceutical company that operated in more than 30 countries worldwide and was acquired by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. in 2008.

Currently, Mr. Downey serves as a partner at NewSpring, a venture capital firm, and is a member of the board of directors of Cardinal Health, Inc., serving on the audit committee, and Momenta Pharmaceuticals, as well as privately held companies.

"We are pleased to welcome Bruce to our board," said John H. Johnson, Interim CEO and Director of Melinta. "His significant experience leading multi-national pharmaceutical companies, strong operational knowledge, and expertise within manufacturing, quality control, partnering and business development will bring substantial value to us as we move forward and build upon our position as the world's largest dedicated antibiotics company."

Mr. Downey will replace Cecilia Gonzalo, who is resigning from the board following a change in principal employment.

"I want to thank Cecilia for her service to Melinta," added Johnson. "She has been a valued board colleague that has helped guide our company into the strong position in which it stands today. We wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors."

About Melinta Therapeutics

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. is the largest pure-play antibiotics company, dedicated to saving lives threatened by the global public health crisis of bacterial infections through the development and commercialization of novel antibiotics that provide new therapeutic solutions. Its four marketed products include Baxdela® (delafloxacin), Vabomere® (meropenem and vaborbactam), Orbactiv® (oritavancin), and Minocin® (minocycline) for Injection. It also has an extensive pipeline of preclinical and clinical-stage products representing many important classes of antibiotics, each targeted at a different segment of the anti-infective market. Together, this portfolio provides Melinta with the unique ability to provide providers and patients with a range of solutions that can meet the tremendous need for novel antibiotics treating serious infections. Visit www.melinta.com for more information.

