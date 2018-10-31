AIT Therapeutics Schedules Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Call scheduled for Wednesday, November 14 at 4:30pm Eastern Time



NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIT Therapeutics, Inc. (OTC:AITB), a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled Nitric Oxide (NO) for the treatment of patients with respiratory conditions including serious lung infections and pulmonary hypertension, today announced it will report financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2018 after the market close on Wednesday, November 14, 2018 and will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30pm Eastern Time.

Conference Call & Webcast Wednesday, November 14th @ 4:30pm Eastern Time Domestic: 800-949-2175 International: 323-994-2131 Passcode: 2733200 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=131848

Replays available through November 28th: Domestic: 844-512-2921 International: 412-317-6671 Conference ID: 2733200

About AIT Therapeutics Inc.

AIT Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company using nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections that are not effectively addressed with current standards of care, as well as pulmonary hypertension, in various settings. AIT is currently advancing its revolutionary NO Generator and Delivery System in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and severe lung infections such as nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM). For more information, visit www.AIT-Pharm.com.

CONTACT

Steven Lisi

Chief Executive Officer

AIT Therapeutics, Inc.

Steve@AIT-Pharm.com