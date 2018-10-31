Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

MOORESTOWN, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. ("TRHC") (NASDAQ:TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, today announced that Chairman and CEO, Calvin H. Knowlton, Ph.D., President and Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer, Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD, MBA, will participate an upcoming investor conference.



Dr. Knowlton and Dr. Knowlton are scheduled to present at the 27th Annual Credit Suisse Healthcare Conference in Scottsdale, AZ on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 2:15pm MT.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

TRHC (NASDAQ:TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize patient outcomes, lower healthcare costs, and improve organizational performance. Medication risk management is TRHC's lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. For more information, visit www.TRHC.com .

