UPDATE: Caldwell Blockchain Advisory Council Partner BTblock to Speak at MIT Sloan CFO Summit





World's Leading One-Day Summit to Explore a CFO's Bold Moves

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Caldwell Partners (TSX:CWL) today announced that David Garrity CFA , member of Caldwell's Blockchain Advisory Council and Partner at BTblock , will be a featured panelist at the 2018 MIT Sloan CFO Summit , the nation's premier CFO event, on Thursday, November 15, 2018.

The 16thannual Summit is a unique opportunity for 500 of the nation's top chief financial officers and senior financial executives to learn and discuss high level strategies and practical insights relevant to financial decision makers. This year's theme is "Power: A CFO's Bold Moves" and Mr. Garritywill be speaking about Blockchain adoption and implementation on the panelBlockchain: Brilliant or Bandwagon? He is one of an elite group of presenters from a wide range of industries.

"With blockchain performance challenges such as throughput and security being addressed by technology advancements, adoption should accelerate in 2019 as dominant companies such as WalMart and Carrefour follow through on the commitment to move their extended enterprise onto blockchain platforms," said David Garrity CFA, Co-Founder and Partner at BTblock.

"As companies determine optimal blockchain use-cases, the vision and the strategy must be executed with the right talent to transform the enterprise," said John Wallace, CEO of Caldwell Partners. "Our goal with the Blockchain Advisory Council is to position Caldwell-placed executives who will lead the adoption of blockchain technologies. We are thrilled David is representing this bold initiative at the MIT Sloan CFO Summit."

Leading executive search firm Caldwell recently launched the Blockchain Advisory Council, which is aimed at driving the understanding, integration and implementation of blockchain technologies. The new offering for clients is in partnership with consulting firm BTblock.

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation – nearly 50 years in the making – has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

About BTblock

BTblock is a blockchain consultancy firm founded by seasoned entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses. Our is to educate on blockchain, determine where it fits in a company's product roadmap, and add leverage to ongoing blockchain projects, working with the project sponsors and the technology providers. We bring a network of experienced independent consultants to the process at the appropriate time in the innovation life cycle, in order to ensure maximum value is extracted from investment and business value is delivered. For more information, please visit www.btblock.io.

About the MIT Sloan CFO Summit

The MIT Sloan CFO Summit is the nation's premier CFO event. Each year, the event offers a day of cutting-edge programming that addresses the changing role of the CFO. The event is rich with opportunities for practical education and peer networking in a time-efficient format. The summit is part of the CXO Series produced by the MIT Sloan School of Management, one of the world's leading academic sources of innovation in management theory and practice, and the MIT Sloan Boston Alumni Association. The annual events are organized by alumni volunteers. By promoting the MIT philosophy of "mens et manus," or "mind and hand," they are able to bring together the academic research from MIT Sloan with today's corporate financial leaders.





For further information, please contact: Investors: Chris Beck, CPA, Chief Operating and Financial Officer cbeck@caldwellpartners.com +1 (617) 934-1843 Media: Caroline Lomot, Director of Marketing clomot@caldwellpartners.com +1 (516) 830-3535