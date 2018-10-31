The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TGTX, ALNY, MGTI, HAS and CPB

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Class Period: June 4, 2018 to September 25, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

The lawsuit alleges TG Therapeutics, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) TG was involved in cleaning the data collected in the UNITY-CLL Trial; and as a result, was able to gain an understanding as to the efficacy of the combination therapy; (2) as a result of that data cleaning, TG knew the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal and as a result, the Company would not be able to seek accelerated approval; and (3) given that the UNITY-CLL Trial had failed to meet its stated goal, it was highly unlikely that the combination therapy would meet its primary endpoint of increased progression free survival.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Class Period: February 15, 2018 to September 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

The complaint alleges that during the class period Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Alnylam overstated the efficacy and safety of its Onpattro (patisiran) lipid complex injection; and (2) as a result, Alnylam's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Class Period: October 9, 2015 to September 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

MGT Capital Investments Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants were engaged in an illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (2) the "Scheme Defendants"--Defendants Ladd, Honig, Stetson, Brauser, O'Rourke, and Groussman--had a history of engaging in illegal conduct in connection with the purchase and sale of securities; (3) the Scheme Defendants were a "group", pursuant to Section 13 of the Exchange Act; (4) the Scheme Defendants exercised control over the Company; (5) the Company's acquisition of D-Vasive Inc. was part of Defendants' illegal pump-and-dump scheme to artificially inflate MGT Capital's stock price; (6) Defendants' illicit scheme caused MGT Capital to make false and misleading statements, which would result in governmental and regulatory scrutiny; (7) the scheme would result in the delisting of MGT Capital's stock from NYSE MKT; and (8) as a result, Defendants' statements about MGT Capital's business and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Class Period: April 24, 2017 to October 23, 2017

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that Hasbro, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Hasbro's relationship with Toys "R" Us was becoming increasingly important to Hasbro's business, as Toys "R" Us was the primary retail brick-and-mortar toy store in the United States; (2) Toys "R" Us was in far worse financial condition than was being publicly reported and it would have to dramatically scale back its operations or file for bankruptcy and liquidate; and (3) Hasbro was experiencing significant adverse sales issues in the key markets of the United Kingdom and Brazil which were negatively impacting the Company's efforts to grow sales in those markets.

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Class Period: August 31, 2017 to May 17, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Campbell Soup Company allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the defendants failed to disclose known trends that were negatively impacting the profitability of the Campbell Fresh division; and (2) as a result of the foregoing, the defendants' positive statements about Campbell's and the Campbell Fresh division's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

