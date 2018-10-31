Phoenix Capital Resources Assists Carroll Consultants, Ltd. in its Merger with Cafaro Greenleaf

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Capital Resources ("Phoenix"), a leading middle market special situations investment bank, served as the financial advisor and investment banker to Carroll Consultants, Ltd. ("Carroll" or the "Company") in its merger with Cafaro Greenleaf.



For over 60 years, Carroll has been a leading independent retirement plan consulting, administration, and investment advisory firm. Headquartered in Wayne, PA, the Company has guided employers in the development of their retirement and health and welfare plans with a nationwide focus and expertise in the areas of higher education and independent schools. Cafaro Greenleaf is a leading national investment advisory and consulting firm for corporate, public, and not for profit retirement and benefit plans. Founded in 1981, Cafaro Greenleaf is headquartered in New Jersey and is a second-generation investment firm with offices and clients across the country.

Phoenix was engaged by Carroll to evaluate strategic options for the Company. Phoenix conducted an exhaustive search of potential strategic partners and identified numerous qualified candidates. "At the end of the day, we felt Cafaro Greenleaf provided the best cultural fit for Carroll's customers and employees, and Carroll's 60+ year legacy will continue with the combined resources that Cafaro Greenleaf brings to the table," says Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director of Phoenix. Michael Jacoby, Senior Managing Director and Michael Gaul led the Phoenix team in advising Carroll and in structuring and negotiating the transaction.

"I am delighted to be partnering with Cafaro Greenleaf in support of Carroll's continued growth," said Marcie Carroll, President of Carroll. "Our clients and their employees will be the beneficiaries of our enhanced services and resources. The Phoenix team was invaluable to me at every step along the way and in helping me navigate this complex transaction."

About Phoenix:

For 30 years, Phoenix has provided smarter, operationally focused solutions for middle market companies in transition. Phoenix Capital Resources® provides seamless investment banking solutions including M&A advisory, complex restructurings and capital placements. Phoenix Capital Resources is a U.S. registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC. Proven. Results®. Phoenix Management Services® provides turnaround, crisis and interim management, specialized advisory for both distressed and growth-oriented companies. Phoenix Transaction Advisory Services® provides quality of earnings, quality of operations, Quality of Enterprise®, management/organizational reviews, business integration, sell-side business preparation and other transaction related support.

If you would like to learn more about Phoenix, please visit http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/, http://www.phoenixcapitalresources.com/ or http://www.phoenixmanagement.com/phoenix-transaction-advisory-services/overview

Contact:

Jessica Zwirzina

484-841-6812

jzwirzina@phoenixcapitalresources.com