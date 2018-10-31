Micronotes CEO Devon Kinkead to Deliver a Keynote at Raddon Conference

AI company founder to discuss myths, realities and practical applications of AI in banking



BOSTON, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micronotes , the leader in AI-driven marketing automation for financial institutions , announced today that CEO Devon Kinkead will be a keynote speaker at the Raddon Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. The conference is a forum to share and discuss ideas on the latest challenges facing financial institutions where thought leaders drive conversations about meeting those challenges.

Kinkead's presentation to an audience of financial institution executives is titled, "AI in Banking: The Human-Machine Partnership."

The Micronotes founder will discuss the myths, realities and practical applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in banking.

"AI and ML gets a lot of press but—like all new technologies—is not well understood," said Kinkead. "This talk is designed to help bankers understand what AI and ML is, how it's different from statistics, and where it can be applied for maximum competitive advantage in partnership with people."

Kinkead's keynote begins at 1:25 p.m. CST on Nov. 6 at the Renaissance Chicago Downtown.

About Micronotes

Micronotes is the leader in AI-driven marketing automation for financial institutions. The company's fast, automated and cloud-based digital marketing automation platform applies machine learning to customer data to improve engagement and effectively cross-sell financial services through digital service channels. Privately held, Micronotes is based in Boston. For more information visit https://www.micronotes.com .