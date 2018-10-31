Demand Gen Report Hosts 5th Annual Strategy & Planning Webcast Series

Online Publication Hosts Free Webinar Series Nov. 5 - 9, 2018, Offering Expertise To Help B2B Marketing & Sales Teams Prepare For Year-End And Plan For 2019



HASBROUCK HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand Gen Report will host its fifth annual Strategy & Planning Webcast Series (#SPS18) — a week-long webinar series presenting expert advice on applying key metrics to build the perfect demand plan — November 5-9, 2018.

#SPS18 will focus on assessing marketing and sales initiatives, identifying successes and failures, and ramping up to generate more demand for 2019. During the week-long series, leading B2B professionals will offer expert insights into the tactics, channels and offers that worked in 2018 and discover the new KPIs, data signals and tools top brands are focusing on in the New Year. Sessions will address a range of topics, including:

Omnichannel ABM

Personalization

Data Strategy

Content Strategy

Attribution Models

Sales & Marketing Alignment

Conversion Optimization

Metrics-Based Planning

"Our Strategy & Planning Webinar Series is optimally timed in Q4 as marketers dig further into attribution models and review and recap their performance metrics from the current year," said Andrew Gaffney, President of G3 Communications, a digital media firm and publisher of Demand Gen Report. "As marketers plan for 2019, we aim to help them identify the top metrics and KPIs to track, how they can collaborate across teams and channels, new lead gen tools and data sources, and how to maximize their ROI by aligning goals and tracking outcomes."

Sessions Include:

Monday, Nov. 5:

12 PM ET: Scale and Precision for an Account-Based Marketing Strategy

2 PM ET: Jumpstart Omni Channel ABM with Customer Data Platforms

Tuesday, Nov. 6:

12 PM ET: How to Bust Through Roadblocks and Think Differently

2 PM ET: Slice and Dice: Making Your Data Work For You

3 PM ET: The Blueprint for Boosting Landing Page Conversions & Content Engagement: Lessons From Top Enterprise Accounts

Wednesday, Nov. 7:

12 PM ET: Why You Need to Move to Multi-Touch Attribution

2 PM ET: Five Examples That Prove Personalized Marketing Doesn't Start with "Hello [First Name]"

3 PM ET: How to Build an End-to-End Account-Based Strategy

Thursday, Nov. 8:

12 PM ET: How to Leverage Funnel Metrics and Attribution Data for Your 2019 Planning

2 PM ET: 2019 — The Year That Marketing Holds Sales Accountable

Friday, Nov. 9:

12 PM ET: The Payoffs of a Strategic Content Audit: The Gift That Keeps On Giving for Unlimited Content Opportunity

B2B professionals interested in attending any of the 2018 Strategy & Planning Series webinars can register for free by visiting the Demand Gen Report Strategy & Planning Series registration hub .

