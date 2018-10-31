Kadima.Ventures Gearing up as Presenting Partner of Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par 3 Challenge

Arizona-based technology leader returns as presenting sponsor of 2-day tournament that raises money for Fiesta Bowl Charities

CHANDLER, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kadima.Ventures , a transformative collaboration of companies that offers resources to early-stage startups and legacy companies to evolve ideas into advanced technologies, is the presenting sponsor of the Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par 3 Challenge, an event that has been dubbed, "A Hole-In-One Contest Unlike Any Other."

The Wells Fargo Fiesta Bowl Par 3 Challenge is a scramble-style golf tournament that gives participants the opportunity to win a prize on every hole and compete for a chance to win one million dollars! This two-day event will take place this Thursday and Friday, November 1-2 at the Short Course at Mountain Shadows.

Kadima's continued support for this event will help raise money for Fiesta Bowl Charities , which, in-turn, gives back to the local community. Fueled by the spirit of competition, Fiesta Bowl Charities has contributed more than $12.5 million to Arizona non-profit organizations over the past eight years. The 2018-19 grant cycle alone has distributed more than $2.5 million to the community for the second season in a row.

Kadima's CEO and co-founder, Tim Wales, is excited to be a part of this event for such a great cause: "As a local Arizona business, once we learned of the amazing work being done by the Fiesta Bowl and Fiesta Bowl Charities, we couldn't wait to be a part of it all. The partnership with the Fiesta Bowl is our opportunity to support the more than 250 local non-profit organizations in Arizona, and have a great time doing it," said Wales.

Fiesta Bowl Executive Director Mike Nealy said, "Our experience with Kadima.Ventures continues to grow and we couldn't be more excited about that. Tim and his team bring creative ideas, with a commitment to the growing focus on STEM-related activities here in Arizona."

The schedule for the tournament is as follows:

Morning round:

(Registration from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.) 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, lunch at noon.

Afternoon round:

(Registration from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) 1:30 p.m. shotgun start



Kadima will also be hosting a happy hour by invitation only from 4:30PM – 6:30PM following the afternoon round on Thursday and Friday at Rusty's at the Short Course.

For more information contact http://Par3@fiestabowl.org.

Kadima is also inviting emerging technology startups to its second-annual Innovation Fair 2019 , taking place April 4-5, 2019 at the Phoenix Convention Center. The Innovation Fair brings together elite investors, startups, entrepreneurial innovators, major corporate sponsors, incubators, industry experts, economic development organizations, and civic groups from around the world to build innovation synergy and engage in a totally new way.

Emerging companies interested in attending Kadima.Ventures Innovation Fair 2019 please visit https://kadima.ventures/contact/ . For more information about the event, please contact Kadima at: https://kadima.events/innovationfair/ .

About Kadima.Ventures

Kadima.Ventures is a highly developed collaboration of companies that offers resources to early stage startups, and also supports legacy companies by enabling them to transform ideas and concepts into advanced technologies, products, and services. Kadima means ‘Forward' – as forward-thinking industry leaders, we leverage the latest technology advances to deliver exponential growth and exits for our partners, i.e., leveraging one of our blockchain technologies to facilitate and streamline funding options, such as Regulation A+, Crowdfunding, and ICOs to mention a few. Our proven model provides a sustained support system for our clients: Kadima.Technology: an advanced R&D lab for product development and release of new technologies; Kadima.Consulting: which enables access to specialized project resources by tapping into Kadima's expansive partner network; Kadima.Marketing: a comprehensive design, marketing, and advertising agency; Kadima.Services: a full service software development and hosting firm.

Kadima.Foundation: Our 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to supporting startups and entrepreneurs utilizing the full Kadima portfolio of resources.

Kadima.Ventures is headquartered in Chandler, AZ. Learn more at www.kadima.ventures, or Connect on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Isaac Valenzuela

Kadima.Ventures

Email: isaac.valenzuela@kadima.marketing

Mobile: (480) 206-0804