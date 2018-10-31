SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of LSC Communications, Inc. to Quad/Graphics, Inc. is Fair to Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



To: All Persons or Entities who purchased LSC Communications, Inc. ("LSC Communications" or the "Company") (NYSE:LKSD) stock prior to October 31, 2018 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the sale of LSC Communications to Quad/Graphics, Inc. ("Quad") (NYSE:QUAD). Under the terms of the transaction, LSC Communications shareholders will receive 0.625 shares of Quad Class A common stock for each share of LSC Communications stock they own. The transaction has a total approximate value of $1.4 billion, including refinancing of LSC Communications' debt. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/lsc-communications-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The LSC Communications merger investigation concerns whether the Board of LSC Communications breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether Quad is underpaying for LSC Communications shares, thus unlawfully harming LSC Communications shareholders.

