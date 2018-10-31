NeuroMetrix Announces Issuance of New U.S. Patent for Quell Wearable Technology

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) announced today that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,112,040 titled "Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation using novel unbalanced biphasic waveform and novel electrode arrangement."



"We are pleased to have received this latest patent, which further expands the Quell® intellectual property portfolio and creates an important and sustainable competitive advantage. This patent is particularly important as it covers our novel neurostimulation technology that is up to 50% more efficient than traditional transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation," said Shai N. Gozani, M.D., Ph.D. "With this technology we have achieved a previously unobtainable battery life for a wearable neurostimulator. This is critical as Quell is often worn more than 12 hours a day."

Quell is an advanced, wearable technology for treating chronic pain. It can be worn during the day while active and at night while sleeping. Quell is drug-free and has been cleared by the FDA for treatment of chronic pain without a prescription. Quell has been shown in multiple clinical studies to relieve chronic pain and, in a published study, 4 out of 5 users reported improvement in chronic pain. Quell users can personalize and manage therapy discreetly via the Quell app. Quell also offers health tracking relevant to chronic pain sufferers including pain, sleep, activity, and gait. Quell users can synchronize their data with the Quell Health Cloud™, which provides customized feedback and powers one of the world's largest chronic pain databases. Quell is available online and through select retailers. Visit QuellRelief.com for more information.

NeuroMetrix is a commercial stage, innovation driven healthcare company combining neurostimulation and digital medicine to address chronic health conditions including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. The Company has two primary products. Quell is an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain. DPNCheck® is a rapid point-of-care test for diabetic neuropathy which is the most common long-term complication of Type 2 diabetes. For more information, please visit www.NeuroMetrix.com.

