Asian MELCO RESORTS & ENTERTAINMENT and Alphaslot to speak at GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gaming Standards Association (GSA) is set to welcome the industry to its first ever conference event: GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain. The event is scheduled for November 8-9, 2018 at the Nevada Museum of Art in Reno, Nev. GSA is pleased to announce Asian operator MELCO and manufacturer Alphaslot will participate and share their insights on the use of Blockchain technology in the gaming industry.

Blockchain technology, the second phase of the Internet, will have a dramatic impact on our lives and businesses. It is poised to revolutionize data sharing, security and has the ability to provide regulatory authorities with previously unobtainable levels of transparency. Those looking at how this technology will impact the gaming industry will be able to listen to companies that are using the technology today and regulators as they debate the benefits Blockchain provides them.

GSA President Peter DeRaedt said, "We are excited to see such interest in this event. Speakers will discuss the technology transformation that is moving away from monolithic and archaic systems, the operator and regulatory benefits of moving to blockchain based technology and the impact of the how the network effect of the blockchain platform can give gaming companies & operators a competitive advantage."

Additionally, the event features speakers from: Clear Poker, Dominode, Gioco Ventures LLC, Global Market Advisors, IBM, Innovum Technology, INTEL, Loyra Abogados, McDonald Carano, NJ DGE, ORACLE, RedChalk Group, Secure Communication, Berkeley Center for Law & Business.

GSA is grateful to NOVOMATIC AG for being a Platinum sponsor of this important summit.

For a detailed agenda, special rate accommodation information and registration, please visit GSA's event website at GSA Technology Summit – Focus on Blockchain . GSA also welcomes companies interested in sponsoring this event to contact us.

There is a level of membership for every type of company. Is your organization interested in working with GSA on the creation of future standards? Please join us – visit www.gamingstandards.com to learn more, and follow GSA on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook.

