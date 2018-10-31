APPx Group Holdings, Inc. Announces Listing Date on CSE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPx Group Holdings, Inc. ("APPx", formerly "APPx Crypto Technologies Inc."), a FinTech incubator offering technology-based business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has obtained approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). APPx's shares will commence trading on the CSE under the symbol "APPX" as of market open on November 2, 2018.

Since setting up our head office in Montreal, APPx has experienced a period of rapid growth. In the past five months we have increased our in-house blockchain development team, obtained international trademarks for our brands, purchased 300 ASIC miners directly from Bitmain, fostered working relationships with regulators and government agencies, and created brand awareness through attended and sponsored industry events.

Additionally, the development of CatchCoin™, APPx's augmented-reality advertising application for generating retail foot traffic, is on schedule. Our public website (catchcoin.com) has recently been launched as part of the push to onboard more partners for our CatchCoin™ pilot program, and we are completing work for the advancement and launch of other pilot products in crypto and FinTech.

The APPx team has been evaluating key companies for strategic partnerships and acquisitions as we look for new ways to bring innovation to different industries via blockchain technology. We are exploring blockchain solutions in the areas of financial compliance, processing and securitized tokens, as well as trust-critical supply chain management applications in areas such as agriculture and military. We are also aggressively pursuing relationships with technology companies that will enable us to have top-of-the-line network architecture, management, and secure data centers for our infrastructure.

"We are happy to have reached this corporate milestone," said Rahim Mohamed, Co-founder and CEO of APPx. "It's another step forward in the exciting endeavor we have taken on. In less than a year, our team has expanded, opened doors, and forged alliances with others in this growing industry. We look forward to sharing more details in the coming weeks."

Additional information about APPx may be found in its final prospectus dated October 10, 2018, which is available on APPx's profile at www.sedar.com.



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

APPx GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.

SIGNED: "Rahim Mohamed"

Rahim Mohamed, CEO



About APPx Group Holdings, Inc.

APPx Group Holdings is a Fintech incubator that offers technology-based business solutions. Our growing partnership network allows us to service a wide range of markets: advertising, blockchain, crypto, FinTech, and telecommunications products and services.

With our strong reach, we're constantly adding to, and enhancing our portfolio. We strive to be industry leaders, creating innovations engineered from the ground up by our diverse culture of talent. APPx Group delivers sustained value by strategically solving our customers' immediate and long-term needs, helping them reach their goals on a global scale.

Additional information about APPx Group and its projects can be found on the company's website at www.appxgroup.com .

Jay Ruckenstein APPx Group Holdings, Inc. 833-777-2779 jay@appxgroup.com Rahim Mohamed APPx Group Holdings, Inc. 833-777-2779 RM@appxgroup.com