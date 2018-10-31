SPS Commerce Announces IN>LA18

Regional event offers retail professionals insights on the latest technology strategies to engage consumers



MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPS Commerce, Inc . (NASDAQ:SPSC), a leader in retail cloud services, is hosting an informational and networking event, SPS Commerce IN>LA18 , on Thursday, November 8, 2018, from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. in Hermosa Beach, California. Retail professionals will gather to hear from a panel of their peers on their key retail challenges and how they are addressing them. The panel discussion will be followed by networking time where attendees can continue the discussion with their peers from the region.

Guest speakers at the IN>LA18 event, include:

Melissa Cheng, Head of Product, Merchandising & Operations, CocoFloss

Michelle Kohen, North America Sales Operations Manager, JR286

Jon Leposky, Director of Operations/Logistic, Z Customization

Remy Margerum, Head of Operations, Nomad

"SPS Commerce IN>LA18 brings together a variety of innovators who are tackling the demands of today's retail environment," said Jim Frome, COO at SPS Commerce. "Southern California is home to many of the top retail, logistics and e-commerce businesses and we are delighted to highlight a wide array of regional expertise on the panel. Attendees will hear first-hand what leaders are doing to streamline supply chains, engage consumers and their assessment on the latest developments in EDI, artificial intelligence and personalization."

The IN>LA18 retail event is co-sponsored by Skubana and is the fifth in a series of regional events hosted by SPS Commerce.

Registration for IN>LA18 is open . There is no cost to attend.

