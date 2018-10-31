Nuvectra® to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences
PLANO, Texas, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that Scott Drees, Chief Executive Officer, and Walter Berger, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
|Event:
|2018 Stephens NY Investment Conference
|Date:
|Tuesday, November 6, 2018
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. ET
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
|Format:
|Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
|Event:
|30th Annual Piper Jaffray Healthcare Conference
|Date:
|Wednesday, November 28, 2018
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. ET
|Location:
|Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York
|Format:
|Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Webcasts of the Company's fireside chats will be available by visiting the investor relations section of Nuvectra's website at www.nuvectramed.com. Webcast replays of the presentations will be available for 90 days.
About Nuvectra Corporation
Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. In addition, our NeuroNexus subsidiary designs, manufactures and markets leading-edge neural-interface technologies for the neuroscience clinical research market. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com.
Company Contacts:
Nuvectra Corporation
Walter Berger, COO & CFO
(214) 474-3102
wberger@nuvectramed.com
Investor Contacts:
The Ruth Group
Tram Bui / Brian Johnston
(646) 536-7035 / 7028
investors@nuvectramed.com