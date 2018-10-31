Chembio to Report Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results on November 8, 2018

MEDFORD, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostics company focused on infectious diseases, announced today that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2018 after the close of trading on Thursday, November 8, 2018. The Company's management team will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 4:30pm Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 877-407-0778 from the US or 201-689-8565 from outside the US. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website at www.chembio.com . A telephone replay will be available by dialing 877-481-4010 from the US or 919-882-2331 from outside the US using passcode 38097 until 4:30pm ET on Wednesday, November 14, 2018.