Flex Leasing Power and Service Selected by Super-Independent E&P Company to Provide High-Uptime Field Power Solution for Delaware Basin Facilities

Flex Leasing Power and Service selected to provide field power solution for saltwater disposal and central transfer Facilities

Low emissions solution instrumental to meeting permit requirements

Agreement expanded to 24 Flex Turbines® under lease

Solution provides 8.0 Megawatts of clean, reliable power

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flex Leasing Power and Service, the leader in reliable and clean field power solutions for the oil and gas industry, today announced that one of the largest oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the world selected the company to provide a field power solution using patented Flex Turbine technology. The area of operation is the Delaware Basin region of the larger Permian Basin, located in southeastern New Mexico and west Texas, an area of intense oil and gas development.

The Flex Turbine uses proprietary technology and design to generate electric power from any natural gas source, including wellhead gas and tank vapors, and successfully operates on wet rich gas, lean gas and even gas containing Hydrogen Sulfide. The Flex Turbine's wide fuel tolerance, modularity, reliability and on-site flexibility makes the Flex Turbine uniquely suited to oil and gas operations.

In this case, the Operator's aggressive field development plan outstripped the local utility's ability to provide adequate electric power. The original development plan assumed utility power would be available, however, it quickly became clear that utility power was not sufficient and the Operator turned to Flex Leasing Power and Service to design a custom solution.

Another key factor driving the decision to choose Flex Leasing Power and Service was that the production sites were permitted with stringent emissions restrictions, under the original assumption utility power would be available. The Flex Turbine has extremely low emissions, far below competing options and within the imposed emissions restrictions, allowing the solution to be installed without the Operator having to endure a time-consuming and expensive process to secure new permits.

The Flex Turbines leased by the Operator provide cost-effective power for its saltwater disposal and central transfer facilities in the area of operation. As E&P companies grow production, so do the volumes of produced water requiring safe disposal and hydrocarbons necessitating processing and treatment. Reliable power is required to avoid production bottlenecks, potential shut-ins and costly full-stop losses of power. The initial project consisted of nine units deployed to one facility, and over time the number of sites powered by Flex Turbines has increased to five, with aggregate power delivery of 8.0 Megawatts.

Doug Baltzer, President of Flex Leasing Power and Service, said: "When the Operator called us, they were facing an urgent situation. Once they learned the local utility was not able to respond quickly enough to their needs, it was a case of either dialing-back their drilling program or finding an alternative. We were able to respond in short order. Flex Leasing became a partner, involved in the field development planning process, which changed several times before the final plan was decided. Our flexibility and collaborative culture worked well during this dynamic process.

"Importantly, because the Flex Turbine is clean-burning and produces very little emissions, we were able to deliver high-quality power when the Operator needed it without having to go back and obtain new permits. This attribute kept the Operator's growth plan on track.

"Our solution was selected because of its low emissions, our flexibility to work with the Operator and reliability. We have over 200 Flex Turbine units powering oilfield operations in the U.S. and Canada with a track record of more than 2.5 million continuous hours of operations."

About Flex Power Leasing and Service

Flex Leasing Power and Service provides reliable, clean and simple field power solutions to the oil and gas industry. Our high-performance, low-emission and high-uptime gas turbine power solutions deliver the lowest cost of field power over the life of the asset. Customized leasing packages for the Flex Turbine® help operators secure reliable power, reduce flaring, methane venting and air pollution at oil and gas facilities and industrial plants without major capital investments. FLPS is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has field locations in North Dakota, Texas, and Alberta, Canada.

Contact

Doug Baltzer

President

Flex Leasing Power and Service

6400 S. Fiddlers Green Circle

Suite 450

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Phone: (720) 573-7664

Email: Info@FlexLeasingPower.com

Web: FlexLeasingPower.com