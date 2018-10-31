Edgewater Announces NASDAQ Due Bill Trading Requirements for Special Cash Dividend

WAKEFIELD, Mass., Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgewater Technology, Inc. ("Edgewater"), a Delaware corporation listed on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:EDGW), announced that, due to the contingent nature of Edgewater's previously announced special cash dividend, NASDAQ has determined that Edgewater common stock will trade with "due-bills" representing an assignment of the right to receive the special cash dividend during the period from October 30, 2018 until the close of trading on November 1, 2018.



Edgewater stockholders who sell shares through NASDAQ on or after October 30, 2018 until the close of trading on November 1, 2018 will also sell their entitlement to the special cash dividend to the respective purchasers of the shares.

As previously announced, the special cash dividend of U.S.$1.15 per share of Edgewater common stock will be paid on or around November 9, 2018 to Edgewater stockholders of record as of October 31, 2018 and is conditional upon the closing of the business combination between Edgewater and Alithya Group Inc., which is expected to close on November 1, 2018.

Due bills obligate sellers to deliver the dividend to buyers. The due bill obligations are settled customarily between the brokers representing the buyers and sellers of stock. Edgewater has no obligation for the amount of the due bill or the processing of the due bill. Buyers and sellers of Edgewater common stock during the due bill period should consult with their broker before trading in Edgewater common stock to be sure they understand the effect of due-bill procedures.

About Edgewater

Edgewater (NASDAQ:EDGW) helps business leaders drive transformational change through its unique selection of business and technology services and specialized product-based solutions.

Classic consulting disciplines (such as business advisory, process improvement, organizational change management, and domain expertise) are blended with technical services (such as digital transformation, technical roadmaps, data and analytics services, custom development, and system integration) to help organizations get the most out of their existing IT assets while creating new digital business models.

Delivering both on premise and in the cloud, Edgewater partners with Oracle and Microsoft to offer Business Analytics, BI, ERP, EPM and CRM solutions. Edgewater Ranzal, an Oracle Platinum Consulting Partner, provides Business Analytics solutions leveraging Oracle EPM, BI, and Big Data technologies. Edgewater Fullscope delivers innovative Microsoft ERP, CRM and BI solutions. The award-winning company is one of the largest resellers of Microsoft Dynamics 365 (formerly Dynamics AX and CRM).

