H2O Innovation announces the release of its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 and the date of its Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV:HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") announces that it will release its financial results for the 2019 first quarter on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (EST). The Corporation will also host a conference call, on that same day, at 9:00 a.m. (EST).



Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend the conference call during which the 2019 first quarter results will be presented. The call will begin with a presentation by management followed by a question-and-answer period. A slide presentation will be available on the Corporate Presentations page of the Investors section of the Corporation's website.

Time and date: Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (ET)

Dial in number: 1 (877) 223-4471 or 1 (647) 788-4922

Finally, Philippe Gervais, Chairman of the Board, and Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer, are pleased to invite shareholders and all other interested parties to attend the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders, which will also be held on November 13, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. (EST) at the Corporation's headquarters located at 330, rue St-Vallier Est, Suite 340, Quebec City (Quebec), G1K 9C5. During this meeting, they will review the results of fiscal year ended on June 30, 2018 and also comment the results of the first quarter of fiscal year 2019.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation's activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects and services, including digital control and monitoring solutions as well as after sale customer services; ii) specialty products, which include a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems and utilities. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

