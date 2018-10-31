Sodexo acquires leading Swiss caterer Novae Restauration

Paris, October 31, 2018 - Sodexo (OTC:SDXAY), world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the acquisition of Novae Restauration, significantly expanding its footprint in the attractive Swiss market.

Founded in 2003, Novae Restauration is the leading independent player in high-end catering services for French-speaking Switzerland, with 700 employees serving a network of over 80 prestigious client sites. Novae Restauration's high-end positioning matches current trends and market demand. Their unique and responsible sourcing ecosystem delivers premium products through a network of local producers, farmers and distributors. Novae Restauration's daily menus include 80% fresh ingredients with at least 50% of local products (from within a 200km radius).

Novae Restauration and Sodexo Switzerland have complementary client portfolios and offers: Novae Restauration's comprehensive offer of premium catering services complements Sodexo Switzerland's position as a facilities management provider on the German Swiss market, providing the opportunity to develop a fully integrated services offer. There is strong potential for commercial synergies for the combined entity in terms of cross-selling and development across German and French speaking markets.

Novae Restauration will continue to operate under its name and the experienced operational management team will stay with the business to drive future growth, particularly in the corporate, institutional and education sectors, under the leadership of Christian Volmerange from Sodexo, who is appointed Managing Director for Novae Restauration, effective immediately. He will be supported by Maxime Ballanfat during the next 6 months.

Denis Machuel, Sodexo Group CEO said: "I am pleased to welcome the Novae Restauration team to Sodexo. Novae Restauration has built an admirable reputation locally, based on values and experiences that are aligned with Sodexo's. Food is at the heart of our Quality of Life solutions for clients and consumers, and we are proud to sustainably grow our business in Switzerland with a partner committed to delivering personalized, healthy and innovative premium food services."

Maxime Ballanfat, Novae Restauration CEO said: "Surrounded by the best, over 15 years we built a company of chefs serving employees, students, residents and patients. Common sense, passion for our profession and audacity drove us. And it's the same good sense that led us to choose Sodexo, a family-controlled company, when we needed to think about the future. Sodexo will take good care of our clients and my teams, enabling them to stay true to their DNA while offering enhanced innovation and perspectives.

I am proud to transfer my teams and our strong position on the French Suisse market to Christian Volmerange »





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Through its more than 100 services, Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over 50 years of experience: from food services, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40 and DJSI indices.

Key Figures

20.7 billion euro in consolidated revenues (as of August 31, 2017)

460,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

72 countries

100 million consumers served daily

13.5 billion euro in market capitalization (as of September 5, 2018)

About Novae Restauration: https://www.novae-restauration.ch/

Contacts

Media Analysts and Investors Laura SCHALK

Tel: +33 1 57 75 85 69

laura.schalk@sodexo.com Virginia JEANSON

Tel: +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com





Attachment