Motif Bio to participate at upcoming Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specialising in developing novel antibiotics, announced today that the Company will participate in the following event:



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

November 14-15, 2018

London, UK

The Company will host one-on-one meetings at this conference. Now in its ninth year, the Jefferies conference is the largest healthcare-dedicated conference in Europe. In 2017, over 400 companies participated, with 1,800 attendees and 4,500 business-to-business and investor meetings.

About Motif Bio

Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ:MTFB) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel antibiotics designed to be effective against serious and life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant Gram-positive bacteria, including MRSA. The Company's lead product candidate is iclaprim. Following positive results from two Phase 3 trials (REVIVE-1 and REVIVE-2), a New Drug Application (NDA) was submitted to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and is now under review, with a PDUFA date of February 13, 2019. More than 3.6 million patients with ABSSSI are hospitalised annually in the U.S. It is estimated that up to 26% of hospitalized ABSSSI patients have renal impairment.

The Company also plans to develop iclaprim for hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), as there is a high unmet need for new therapies in this indication. A Phase 2 trial in patients with HABP has been successfully completed and a Phase 3 trial is being planned. Additionally, iclaprim has been granted orphan drug designation by the FDA for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus lung infections in patients with cystic fibrosis and is in preclinical development for this indication.

Iclaprim has received Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation from the FDA together with Fast Track status for the ABSSSI indication. If approved for the ABSSSI indication as a New Chemical Entity, iclaprim will be eligible for 10 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. from the date of first approval, under the Generating Antibiotic Incentives Now Act (the GAIN Act). In Europe, 10 years of market exclusivity is anticipated. Motif is also building a patent estate to provide additional protection for iclaprim and has recently received . Notices of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for two method of use patents that will expire in 2037.

