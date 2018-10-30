Partners REIT Special Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Partners Real Estate Investment Trust ("Partners REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX:PAR) previously announced a special distribution of $0.87 per outstanding unit to unitholders of record on November 2, 2018 to be paid on November 9, 2018 (the "Payment Date").



After further consultations with the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), the TSX has revised its guidance and the units of the REIT trade on a "Due Bill" basis from and including November 1, 2018 until the close of trading on November 12, 2018 (the "Due Bill Period"). The units will commence trading on an ex-distribution basis (i.e., without an attached "Due Bill" entitlement to the special distribution) commencing the opening of trading on November 13, 2018. The Due Bill redemption date will be November 14, 2018.

As a result of the units trading on a Due Bill basis during the Due Bill Period, those entitled to be paid the special distribution owing on the Due Bills should expect to receive that payment by the Due Bill redemption date of November 14, 2018. Unitholders prior to the Due Bill Period who do not purchase or sell units during the Due Bill Period will not have their applicable special distribution payment impacted by the Due Bill process.

About Partners REIT

Partners REIT is a real estate investment trust that manages a portfolio of retail and mixed-use community and neighbourhood shopping centres located in both primary and secondary markets across Canada.

Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions "expect", "will" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to Partners REIT. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect Partners REIT's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although Partners REIT believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

