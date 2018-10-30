Resolute Energy Corporation to announce results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, will hold an investor conference call on Tuesday, November 6 at 10:00 am EST

DENVER, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN) announced today that it will issue a press release covering operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, after the market close on Monday, November 5, 2018. An investor conference call to review the third quarter results will be held on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, at 10:00 AM Eastern Standard Time.



Date: Tuesday, November 6, 2018

Time: 10:00 AM EST / 9:00 AM CST / 8:00 AM MST / 7:00 AM PST

Call: (800) 289-0438 (US), (323) 794-2423 (International)

Replay: Available through Monday, November 12, 2018, at (844) 512-2921 (US) or (412) 317-6671 (International), Passcode 4207554.

About Resolute Energy Corporation

Resolute is an independent oil and gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin portion of the Permian Basin of west Texas. For more information, visit www.resoluteenergy.com. The Company routinely posts important information about the Company under the Investor Relations section of its website. The Company's common stock is traded on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "REN."

Contact:

HB Juengling

Vice President - Investor Relations Resolute Energy Corporation

303-534-4600

hbjuengling@resoluteenergy.com