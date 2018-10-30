H.B. Fuller to Present at the Baird 2018 Global Industrial Conference

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) announced today that Jim Owens, H.B. Fuller's President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at Baird's 2018 Global Industrial Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Chicago. The company's investor presentation will be webcast live on Nov. 7, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. CST.

Go to the company's investor website at H.B. Fuller Investors to access the live audio webcast of the presentation. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

