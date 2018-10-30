CLASS ACTION UPDATE for SKX, PM and QRTEA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court and further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 - July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/skechers-u-s-a-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Skechers U.S.A., Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Philip Morris International, Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Class Period: July 26, 2016 - April 18, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/philip-morris-international-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Philip Morris International, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements throughout the class period and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Philip Morris was experiencing a faster decline in overall cigarette and e-cigarette (or "heated tobacco") sales volumes during the first quarter of 2018 than investors had been led to believe; (2) Philip Morris' much-lauded sales initiatives had stalled; (3) Philip Morris was experiencing adverse sales headwinds in key markets; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about Philip Morris' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Philip Morris International, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .



Qurate Retail Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Class Period: August 5, 2015 - September 7, 2016

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

Join the action: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/qurate-retail-group-inc-loss-form?wire=3

The lawsuit alleges: Qurate Retail Group, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Qurate was aggressively loosening the credit standards of its Easy-Pay program to attract a large group of new customers; (2) Qurate's strong sales growth was due to this loose credit policy; (3) accounts receivable associated with this new group of customers posed a high risk of write-off; and (4) consequently, Qurate's positive statements about its business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

To learn more about the Qurate Retail Group, Inc. class action contact jlevi@levikorsinsky.com .

