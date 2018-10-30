SHAREHOLDER ALERT: COCP TGTX ABBV ALNY MGTI HAS CPB HTHT SFIX GOOG OZK: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQCM: TGTX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 3, 2018

Class Period: June 4, 2018 and September 25, 2018

Get additional information about TGTX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tg-therapeutics-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 20, 2018

Class Period: October 25, 2013 and September 18, 2018

Get additional information about ABBV: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/abbvie-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 26, 2018

Class Period: February 15, 2018 and September 12, 2018

Get additional information about ALNY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

MGT Capital Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS: MGTI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: October 9, 2015 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about MGTI: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mgt-capital-investments-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2017 and October 23, 2017

Get additional information about HAS: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hasbro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 27, 2018

Class Period: August 31, 2017 and May 17, 2018

Get additional information about CPB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/campbell-soup-company-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 7, 2018

Class Period: May 14, 2018 and August 28, 2018

Get additional information about HTHT: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/huazhu-group-limited-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: June 8, 2018 and October 1, 2018

Get additional information about SFIX: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/stitch-fix-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: April 24, 2018 and October 10, 2018

Get additional information about GOOG: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/alphabet-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 26, 2018

Class Period: February 19, 2016 and October 18, 2018

Get additional information about OZK: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bank-ozk-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

