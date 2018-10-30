MT2 Firing Range Services is proud to announce final approval of status to do business on the General Services Administration, GSA Advantage. Now federal, state and local governments can get the lead out of their ranges more efficiently.

Arvada, CO, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In awarding the contract, the federal government recognizes Metals Treatment Technologies, LLC (MT2) as a preferred vendor to state, local and federal government buyers. GSA Advantage! ® (www.gsa.gov/advantage) is the online shopping and ordering system that provides access to thousands of contractors and millions of supplies (products) and services. Anyone may browse on GSA Advantage! ® to view and compare the variety of products and services offered.

Established in 2000, Metals Treatment Technologies, LLC (MT2) is recognized as the nation's #1 provider of lead/metals contaminated soil and complete indoor and outdoor firing range services. We are recognized the largest and most professional contractor in our field. We have demonstrated unmatched credentials and capabilities through performing over 2,500 firing range projects nationwide for a variety of clients including DOD and other Federal Agencies, Law Enforcement, State and local government, and private organizations.



MT2 Firing Range Services is the #1 largest most cost-effective nationwide professional indoor & outdoor firing range lead reclamation, maintenance and construction contractor providing the highest value for your recycled lead.

Specializing in:

• Lead: Treatment, Screening & Reclamation to MAXIMIZE Your Lead Value!

• Environmental: EPA & OSHA Consulting, Remediation, Closure.

• Maintenance: Filters/Ventilation, Rubber, Traps, Decontamination

• Construction: Renovation, Design/Build, Improvements, Dismantling.









When GSA Schedules are used, simplified ordering procedures and reduced prices are attained. In addition to the streamlined ordering procedures, Schedules offer key features, including Blanket Purchase Agreements (BPAs), Contractor Team Arrangements (CTAs), and the ability to easily connect with small businesses.

"With over 18 years of experience working with federal, state and local governments, the team at MT2 Firing Range Services understands the challenges government agencies face when managing firing range lead projects. We provide lead treatment, screening, reclamation, lead remediation, range closure, range maintenance, decontamination, construction, renovation, design/build, improvements and dismantling," said James M. Barthel, MT2 President. "We are fully compliant with procurement processes and regulations."

Barthel continued: "We deliver our valued clients the fully integrated combination of design and build services best suited for their needs involving additional expert partner firms where beneficial and based on our industry leading know-how. So, whether a range owner desires a simple cleaning and lead reclamation or a full-scale Project and Firing Range Construction Management for upgrade, renovation or new build or anything in between they have access to a single integrated best-value provider."

Now in their 18th year in business, MT2 Firing Range Services is an Inc. 5,000 fastest growing company recipient and is well known industry wide for being the nation's #1 largest professional provider of the full scale of outdoor/indoor range environmental, maintenance and construction services on over 2,500 ranges in all 50 states from their nationwide office network. Their areas of expertise include: comprehensive OSHA training program, knowledge of EPA regulations, and their "Never Generate Hazardous Waste Guarantee."

MT2 Firing Range Services recently announced the roll-out of their new (patent-pending) Firing Range Filter Treatment Technology providing a low-cost solution for range owners to reduce the cost of hazardous waste disposal.

Government buyers who would like to learn more about firing range lead solution services are encouraged to contact MT2 Firing Range Services at 888-435-6645 or info@mt2.com

James M. Barthel MT2 Firing Range Services 303-456-6977 jbarthel@mt2.com